Become one with the scarf during Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt on Wednesday

click to enlarge Image courtesy Orlando City SC Orlando Pride's Scarf the City happens on Wednesday

Event Details Orlando Pride Scarf the City Wed., March 29 various locations Various locations, Orlando Winter Park Area

SCARF is cuddly. SCARF is warm and colorful. SCARF can also be a way to show pride, particularly if you are a fan of the Orlando Pride, the NWSL soccer team based in our fair city, and a way to find others who also support the team — if they are wearing SCARF, you can be sure they share your feelings.Now the team is making a mysterious hiding-and-hunting game where SCARF is the treasured prey, by secreting 1,000 of them across Central Florida for you to find. (One SCARF per finder, please.)The soccer club will hide SCARF at “iconic locations in the community” and drop hints on their social media for SCARF seekers. The hunt for SCARF begins at sunrise — so be ready! SCARF will probably be purple.