Orlando podcasters Tom and Dan celebrate 10 years of being 'Corporate' in Sanford

Relentless self-deprecation, goofball humor and faux manly theatrics

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Tom and Dan celebrate 10 years of being 'Corporate' in Sanford - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Tom Vann and Daniel Dennis are getting corporate in Sanford this week, to celebrate 10 years of being back on the air here in the City Beautiful.

After being unceremoniously fired from Real Radio 104.1 FM, the duo took matters into their own hands and started their podcast "A Mediocre Time With Tom and Dan" in 2009. The duo mixed interviews with relentless self-deprecation, goofball humor and faux manly theatrics, and the show became a local sensation.

Eventually things even came full circle as offshoot radio version, "A Corporate Time With Tom and Dan," began broadcasting on Real Radio 10 years ago. Opening sets from comedians Vince Taylor, Ken Miller and Ross McCoy bring the post-workday laughs, then Tom and Dan do a live recording of "A Corporate Time" from the Ritz stage, airing on the same station that originally gave them the boot (which has to provide some grim satisfaction). Tom and Dan will also be gifting all attendees a special gift as a token of appreciation for their support, including a free drink ticket good for the afterparty at Tuffy's.

6 p.m. Friday, May 31, Ritz Theater, at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, Sanford.

Event Details
Tom and Dan's 10-Year Anniversary Show

Tom and Dan's 10-Year Anniversary Show

Fri., May 31, 6 p.m.

Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford

407-321-8111

ritztheatersanford.com


May 29, 2024

