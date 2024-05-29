Orlando podcasters Tom and Dan celebrate 10 years of being 'Corporate' in Sanford

Tom Vann and Daniel Dennis are getting corporate in Sanford this week, to celebrate 10 years of being back on the air here in the City Beautiful.
After being unceremoniously fired from Real Radio 104.1 FM, the duo took matters into their own hands and started their podcast "A Mediocre Time With Tom and Dan" in 2009. The duo mixed interviews with relentless self-deprecation, goofball humor and faux manly theatrics, and the show became a local sensation.
Eventually things even came full circle as offshoot radio version, "A Corporate Time With Tom and Dan," began broadcasting on Real Radio 10 years ago. Opening sets from comedians Vince Taylor, Ken Miller and Ross McCoy bring the post-workday laughs, then Tom and Dan do a live recording of "A Corporate Time" from the Ritz stage, airing on the same station that originally gave them the boot (which has to provide some grim satisfaction). Tom and Dan will also be gifting all attendees a special gift as a token of appreciation for their support, including a free drink ticket good for the afterparty at Tuffy's.
6 p.m. Friday, May 31, Ritz Theater, at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, Sanford.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed