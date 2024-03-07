Orlando Fringe announces first-ever 'Out Fest' highlighting LGBTQ+ artists

click to enlarge
photo courtesy Orlando Fringe
Orlando Fringe announced its first-ever Orlando Out Fest: A Celebration of LGBTQIA Voices in the Arts, coming to town this summer.
The new festival is set to take place June 27-30 at Fringe ArtSpace
, at 54 W. Church St.
The newest addition to its festival lineup, Orlando Out Fest will showcase a lineup of 12 local LGBTQIA artists putting on plays, musicals and more. Orlando Fringe produces the annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest-running fringe festival in the country.
Orlando Out Fest is calling for artists with work that celebrates LGBTQ+ stories, artists and history to submit proposals via a form currently open
on the Orlando Fringe website.
“Orlando Out Fest is as much about empowerment and advocacy as it is entertainment,” Orlando Out Fest producer Ciara Hannon said in a release. “Through storytelling and artistic expression, the festival aims to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance and equity for all. We invite everyone — regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation — to join us for a celebration of love, acceptance and creativity.”
Orlando Fringe recently announced
the dates and theme of this year's main event. For its 33rd year, Orlando Fringe's theme is "Get Fringed!," and events will run May 14-27.
At current count, there will be more than 1,000 ticketed Fringe performances across medium and subgenre, as well as outdoor live music, Visual Fringe, Kids Fringe and various unclassifiables, happening throughout Orlando.
