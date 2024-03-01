Orlando Fringe Festival dates and theme for 2024 announced

'Get Fringed!' (Are you blushing yet?)

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 6:49 pm

click to enlarge Hey kids! Fringe Fest dates for 2024 just dropped. - Photo by Gontran Durocher
Photo by Gontran Durocher
Hey kids! Fringe Fest dates for 2024 just dropped.
Mark your calendars and ask for time off work, performing arts devotees. The Orlando Fringe International Theatre Festival has released the dates for this year's event.

For this 33rd year of the venerable Fest, the theme is "Get Fringed" — which sounds vaguely naughty and slightly rude, so we're in! — and events will run from May 14-27.

At current count, there will be more than 1,000 ticketed performances across medium and subgenre, as well as outdoor live music, Visual Fringe, Kids Fringe and various unclassifiables, happening throughout Orlando.

While a lot of the action will be centered around Loch Haven Park — Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage, Orlando Museum of Art, the Fringe Lawn etc. — the "Bring Your Own Venue" roster stretches over a wider swath of the city. That means the Renaissance Theatre Co., Savoy, CityArts and The Dust (the one near Lake Eola Park) will also be getting fringed. (Oh, that is catchy.)

Important dates to keep track for this year's Fringe:
Monday, April 15 : Local Artist Teaser Show
Tuesday, May 14: Ribbon cutting, Festival opening, National/International Artist Teaser Show
May 15-27 : Fringe Festival
Monday, May 27: Closing Ceremonies

Tickets for Fringe shows go on sale Monday, April 15, through the Festival's website.


33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 15-27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando

Lowndes Performance Art Center

1314 Chichester St., Orlando



Matthew Moyer

