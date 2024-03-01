Orlando Fringe Festival dates and theme for 2024 announced

For this 33rd year of the venerable Fest, the theme is "Get Fringed" — which sounds vaguely naughty and slightly rude, so we're in! — and events will run from May 14-27.
At current count, there will be more than 1,000 ticketed performances across medium and subgenre, as well as outdoor live music, Visual Fringe, Kids Fringe and various unclassifiables, happening throughout Orlando.
While a lot of the action will be centered around Loch Haven Park — Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage, Orlando Museum of Art, the Fringe Lawn etc. — the "Bring Your Own Venue" roster stretches over a wider swath of the city. That means the Renaissance Theatre Co., Savoy, CityArts and The Dust (the one near Lake Eola Park) will also be getting fringed. (Oh, that is catchy.)
Important dates to keep track for this year's Fringe:
Monday, April 15 : Local Artist Teaser Show
Tuesday, May 14: Ribbon cutting, Festival opening, National/International Artist Teaser Show
May 15-27 : Fringe Festival
Monday, May 27: Closing Ceremonies
Tickets for Fringe shows go on sale Monday, April 15, through the Festival's website.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed