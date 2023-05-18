Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

The most polished, professional, propulsive piece of contemporary dance theater in Fringe history

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 12:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

[Editor's note: This is a rerun of our 2021 review of the same show, after confirming with the artist that the show is essentially unchanged.]

With Ain’t Done Bad, dancer-choreographer Jakob Karr has gifted the Fringe with the most polished, professional, propulsive piece of contemporary dance theater in the Festival’s 30-year history. Karr (an alumnus of So You Think You Can Dance and Cirque du Soleil) stars in a story inspired by Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” as filtered through Orville Peck’s catchy pop-country albums, playing a small-town boy who leaves behind his protective mother and disapproving father for lust and love in the big city.

His Manhattan-based dancers — Lauren Cannon, Adrian Lee, Jordan Lombardi, Ian Spring, Reed Tankersley and Tanner Wilson — are all incredibly skilled technicians, and it’s thrilling to see a stage full of male dancers who can be powerfully masculine and simultaneously achingly vulnerable. Karr’s thoughtfully developed choreography reminds me in the best way possible of modern masters Mia Michaels and Pina Bausch, and his cast conveys their characters clearly without heavy-handed overacting. Joel Zishuk’s textured lighting is some of the best I’ve ever seen in the Silver Venue, designer Zachary Feivou’s spinning mirrors are simple perfection, and even the scene transitions are utterly seamless.

At a certain point, I stopped taking notes and simply marveled at the show, which is just about the highest praise I can offer. You done bad if you ain’t already made plans to see this superlative production.

Event Details
"Ain't Done Bad"

"Ain't Done Bad"

Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., Wed., May 24, 6:30 p.m., Thu., May 25, 9:30 p.m., Sat., May 27, 3 & 10:15 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 1:30 & 6 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

17 events 5 articles
Renaissance Theatre Co.
Ain’t Done Bad
Jakob Karr

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Beer ’Merica features a wealth of worthy beers from the good ole US of A this Saturday

By OW Staff

Beer 'Merica happens in Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us