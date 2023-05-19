Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience’

If you’re old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams’ early stand-up, this is for you

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge For all of those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up, this is for you - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
For all of those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up, this is for you
I had to do a double-take when Roger Kabler first bounded on stage, since his physical resemblance to the late comedy legend Robin Williams goes far beyond his signature rainbow suspenders.

Kabler does a remarkable job recreating Williams’ hysterical one-liners and irrepressible vocal explosions, although his frequent breathlessness proves that Williams' manic energy is inimitable without chemical assistance.

Dated cultural references to Tonya Harding and Buddy Hackett (along with some crudely misogynistic material that feels out of step with what I remember of Williams’ character) may make the show less accessible for younger audiences, but moments with beloved characters like Aladdin’s Genie and Mrs. Doubtfire should reel them back in.

What elevates this above a mere impression is the mid-show moment where Kabler drops the shtick to share how Williams’ life and death impacted him as a recovering addict; I was left wanting to learn more, which can be found in Being Robin, the documentary Kabler produced.

The structure does get a bit scattershot toward the end, with an overlong series of overacting celebrities, but the pacing recovers during a funny physical comedy finale.

For those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up comedy specials — and all those too young to have personally witnessed his protean talents — Kabler’s Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute may be the next best thing to time-traveling back to the Met circa 1986.

Event Details
"The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience"

"The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience"

Sat., May 20, 12:30 p.m., Sun., May 21, 7 p.m., Thu., May 25, 8:15 p.m., Fri., May 26, 10 p.m., Sat., May 27, 4:15 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 9 p.m.

Orlando Fringe Gold Venue Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

5 events 59 articles

The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience
Legends of Comedy LLC
_____

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

By Seth Kubersky

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

By Seth Kubersky

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

By Seth Kubersky

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us