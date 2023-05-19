Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo For all of those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up, this is for you

Event Details "The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience" Sat., May 20, 12:30 p.m., Sun., May 21, 7 p.m., Thu., May 25, 8:15 p.m., Fri., May 26, 10 p.m., Sat., May 27, 4:15 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 9 p.m. Orlando Fringe Gold Venue Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-896-4231

I had to do a double-take when Roger Kabler first bounded on stage, since his physical resemblance to the late comedy legend Robin Williams goes far beyond his signature rainbow suspenders.Kabler does a remarkable job recreating Williams’ hysterical one-liners and irrepressible vocal explosions, although his frequent breathlessness proves that Williams' manic energy is inimitable without chemical assistance.Dated cultural references to Tonya Harding and Buddy Hackett (along with some crudely misogynistic material that feels out of step with what I remember of Williams’ character) may make the show less accessible for younger audiences, but moments with beloved characters like’s Genie and Mrs. Doubtfire should reel them back in.What elevates this above a mere impression is the mid-show moment where Kabler drops the shtick to share how Williams’ life and death impacted him as a recovering addict; I was left wanting to learn more, which can be found inthe documentary Kabler produced.The structure does get a bit scattershot toward the end, with an overlong series of overacting celebrities, but the pacing recovers during a funny physical comedy finale.For those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up comedy specials — and all those too young to have personally witnessed his protean talents — Kabler’smay be the next best thing to time-traveling back to the Met circa 1986._____