Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

Photo courtesy MegaCon/Facebook Original 'Blues Clues' host Steve Burns comes to Orlando for MegaCon

Event Details MegaCon Thu., March 30, 4 p.m., Fri., March 31, 10 a.m., Sat., April 1, 10 a.m. and Sun., April 2, 10 a.m. Orange County Convention Center 9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal Buy Tickets

The J.D. Salinger of kids' television is coming to Orlando's MegaCon convention this spring! Steve Burns, the original host of, is making an appearance at the annual pop-culture con.Burns made his name as the beloved OG host offor the first six years of the show from 1995-2001. He walked away from the program at the height of its popularity, struggling with depression and not wanting to be a children's TV host forever.His somewhat abrupt departure led to wild speculation amongst fans that he had overdosed on heroin, died in a car crash or been replaced by a lookalike. Instead Burns turned his focus towards writing and recording music and taking some smaller acting roles. But of late, Burns has been making the convention rounds, meeting fans who likely grew up watching him.Burns joins previously announced guests Anson Mount and Ethan Peck fromMegaCon happens Thursday-Sunday, March 30-April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available for online purchase