Mega names for a mega weekend: William Shatner and others to attend MegaCon Orlando

Captain Kirk beams down to Orlando

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Captain Kirk returns to Orlando's MegaCon - Photo courtesy William Shatner/Facebook
Photo courtesy William Shatner/Facebook
Next year’s MegaCon roster keeps getting more mega

The local fandom convention, going down in February 2024, just added several big names to partake in meet and greets and Q&As like William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito, Randy Quaid, some of the Charmed cast and more. 

Shatner is best known for his legendary role as James T. Kirkrole in the Star Trek franchise, while Esposito has played key roles in shows like The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Shatner has made appearances at several past MegaCons, where he has discussed all things Star Trek and space with eager fans. This year, Shatner will meet attendees and contribute to several Q&A panels on all four days of the convention. 

MegaCon will be held at the Orange County Convention Center from Feb. 1 through Feb. 4. Tickets are on sale now through MegaCon Orlando.
Event Details
MegaCon

Thu., Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Fri., Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 3, 10 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 10 a.m.

Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse 9899 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$25-$179
