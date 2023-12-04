Mega names for a mega weekend: William Shatner and others to attend MegaCon Orlando

Photo courtesy William Shatner/Facebook Captain Kirk returns to Orlando's MegaCon

Next year’s MegaCon roster keeps getting more mega.

The local fandom convention, going down in February 2024, just added several big names to partake in meet and greets and Q&As like William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito, Randy Quaid, some of the Charmed cast and more.

Shatner is best known for his legendary role as James T. Kirkrole in the Star Trek franchise, while Esposito has played key roles in shows like The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Shatner has made appearances at several past MegaCons, where he has discussed all things Star Trek and space with eager fans. This year, Shatner will meet attendees and contribute to several Q&A panels on all four days of the convention.