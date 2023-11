Fandom weekender MegaCon returns to Orlando in February

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Megacon (and all the wild cosplay) returns to Orlando in February

Location Details Orange County Convention Center 9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-685-9800 1 event 56 articles

Fandom hotpot MegaCon returns to Orlando for another year in February, with all the attendant celebs, cosplay and merch.Organizers have even confirmed a few guests already (since it is happening a little earlier than usual): Juliette Lewis, Paul Bettany, Danny Trejo, Robin Wright, Rose McGowan and more — along with plenty of voice actors and comic creators.Cosplay will be a featured attraction as usual, culminating in a red carpet strut and contest. And there will be the usual panels, signings and professional photo ops.MegaCon happens Feb. 1-4, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available direct from the con