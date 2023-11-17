Fandom weekender MegaCon returns to Orlando in February

Organizers have even confirmed a few guests already (since it is happening a little earlier than usual): Juliette Lewis, Paul Bettany, Danny Trejo, Robin Wright, Rose McGowan and more — along with plenty of voice actors and comic creators.
Cosplay will be a featured attraction as usual, culminating in a red carpet strut and contest. And there will be the usual panels, signings and professional photo ops.
MegaCon happens Feb. 1-4, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available direct from the con.
