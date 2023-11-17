Fandom weekender MegaCon returns to Orlando in February

Guests confirmed include Paul Bettany, Juliette Lewis and Danny Trejo

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 5:28 pm

click to enlarge Megacon (and all the wild cosplay) returns to Orlando in February - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Megacon (and all the wild cosplay) returns to Orlando in February
Fandom hotpot MegaCon returns to Orlando for another year in February, with all the attendant celebs, cosplay and merch.

Organizers have even confirmed a few guests already (since it is happening a little earlier than usual): Juliette Lewis, Paul Bettany, Danny Trejo, Robin Wright, Rose McGowan and more — along with plenty of voice actors and comic creators.

Cosplay will be a featured attraction as usual, culminating in a red carpet strut and contest.  And there will be the usual panels, signings and professional photo ops.

MegaCon happens Feb. 1-4, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are already available direct from the con.

Event Details
MegaCon

MegaCon

Feb. 1-4

Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse 9899 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Location Details

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-685-9800

1 event 56 articles

