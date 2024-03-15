Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Dua Lipa wax figure

Presenting Dua Lipa’s dupe

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge Dua Lipa's new wax figure has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando on International Drive - Courtesy photo via Madame Tussauds Orlando
Courtesy photo via Madame Tussauds Orlando
Dua Lipa's new wax figure has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando on International Drive
Ahead of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, a new wax figure of Dua Lipa has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando on International Drive.

The new figure is only the second Dua Lipa figure in the nation. The first is in New York.

The Grammy award-winning performer is best known for her hit songs “Sweetest Pie,” “New Rules” and “Levitating,” as well as her cameo in 2023’s Barbie. Her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, rose to fame in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped put her on the pop-music map.

Lipa’s statue is clad in a fuchsia Balenciaga lace catsuit with matching gloves, boots, a bedazzled choker and sparkly purple eyeshadow — inspired by one of her most memorable looks from the “Future Nostalgia” tour.

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando Paul Gould said in a release. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time. Her impact on pop music is inspiring, and her addition to Madame Tussauds Orlando is a celebration of her undeniable influence on culture and music across the globe.”

Fans of the pop star can now visit the I-Drive attraction to see this doppelgänger for themselves and take pictures, strike a pose, or “dance the night away” with it.

Alexandra Sullivan

