Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts new wax Rihanna figure wearing Super Bowl look

Just in time for this year's big game

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 5:24 pm

click to enlarge Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue
International Drive attraction Madame Tussauds Orlando is getting into the Super Bowl spirit with this week's unveiling of a new Rihanna statue — and the pop star's doppelgänger is sporting the look from Rihanna's 2023 halftime show performance.

This particular wax figure even comes with its own immersive environment: a mockup of the part of the field and the stage Rihanna performed on during that Super Bowl. Museum visitors who want to snap a pic with wax Rihanna will score a veritable touchdown [ahem] of a selfie.

“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, in a press statement. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

