Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts new wax Rihanna figure wearing Super Bowl look

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue

International Drive attraction Madame Tussauds Orlando is getting into the Super Bowl spirit with this week's unveiling of a new Rihanna statue — and the pop star's doppelgänger is sporting the look from Rihanna's 2023 halftime show performance.This particular wax figure even comes with its own immersive environment: a mockup of the part of the field and the stage Rihanna performed on during that Super Bowl. Museum visitors who want to snap a pic with wax Rihanna will score a veritable touchdown [] of a selfie.“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, in a press statement. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”