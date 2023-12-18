Orlando's Madame Tussauds unveils stylish new wax figure of Harry Styles

click to enlarge
(Wax) Harry Styles to live in Orlando musuem
International Drive attraction Madame Tussauds Orlando has just revealed an early Christmas present for Orlando's Harries (a thing!
) — a brand-new wax figure of Harry Styles.
The wax museum chain's Orlando outpost finally has its own lifelike statue of the pop star and former One Direction heartthrob — several other Tussauds' locations were already Harryfied — available for public viewing and the inevitable selfies.
The Styles statue's look is based on the outfit the actual Styles sported at the 2023 Grammys.
“Harry Styles is one of the most impactful and celebrated artists in the world, so it’s only fitting that fans in Orlando now have the opportunity to meet his newest wax figure up close and personally,” said Paul Gould, general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, in a press statement.
“We’re honored to welcome Harry’s fans and music fans alike to come sing and dance with his figure at our attraction.”
If that happens, please tag us in your TikToks, Harries.
