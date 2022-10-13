Here are all the best events to celebrate Come Out With Pride this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Aileen Perilla Orlando Come Out With Pride festivities in 2016

Thursday, Oct. 13



Movies Out Loud

Watermark’s Movies Out Loud presents a night of hilarious commentary with hosts Real Radio’s Sabrina Ambra and drag performer Trixie Deluxxe and a screening of the 1980 film Xanadu. 7 p.m., Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave., savoyorlando.com, $12-$15.

We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity

Honoring LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights. Celebrate them in dance, song and word with some special guest stars. The evening will also include testimonials from community members and include art displays from artists of color. 7 p.m., Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., free, 407-246-2827

Friday, Oct. 14

Phish Phest Reunion Party

Bringing back this popular Lesbian Happy Hour. 5 p.m., Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.,thehammeredlamb. com, free.

The Milky Way Bar + Bites Crawl: Pride Edition

Find the adventure in your own backyard! Join us in exploring The Milky Way, a bar crawl through the Milk District featuring a dozen participating bars and restaurants. Starts at Southern Craft. 6 p.m., The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, $10-$15.

Pride Shabbat

The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando is proud to be part of such a welcom- ing and inclusive Jewish community. In the spirit of hakh’lalah (inclusion) we are inviting our entire com- munity to the annual Come Out With Pride Shabbat. 6:30 p.m., Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., free.

Come Out With Pride Official Kick-Off Party

Hosted by Chantel Reshae, this event will feature a “Super Heroes vs. Villains” theme and includes an appearance from Aysia Black. 11 p.m., Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave., savoyorlando.com, free.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Pre-Pride Parade Party

Celebrate Pride with live music by Kaci-Jo & the Lowdowns. Noon, The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489.

Pride Festival

Showcasing a diverse series of events for the 2022 year, Come Out With Pride boasts three stages around Lake Eola Park: the Diva stage, the Dance Stage, and the Local Stage. Each will host live entertainment through- out the day featuring local artists and celebrity head- liners. There will also be a Pride Marketplace and fire- works popping off at 9:15 p.m. Noon, Lake Eola Park, free-$175.

Central Florida Trans March

A new tradition as part of Come Out With Pride is this event uniting the Central Florida transgender community and its allies in the ongoing effort to celebrate, educate, protect, and empower our trans- gender community. 1 p.m., Lake Eola Park (at the Diva Stage), free.

The Most Colorful Parade

Come Out With Pride Festival’s centerpiece is The Most Colorful Parade, featuring more than 100 groups strolling a mile route through downtown Orlando. In 2022, it will be led by Grand Marshals Michael James Scott, Doug Ba’aser (posthumous grand marshal), Shea Culliff, Will Larkins and Sister Ann Kendrick. 4 p.m., Orange Avenue at Washington Street, free.

Rainbow House Orlando Pride Closing Party

Pride house music beats by: DJ T’don, DJ Seth Breezy, Morabito and GSP. Special appearance by Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race. 8 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $30-$120, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa.com

Sunday, Oct. 16

Official Pride Recovery Brunch

Enjoy some of the best Bloody Mary’s in Orlando and a bounty of brunch bites at the Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe Village Main Street. $3 from each drink will benefit Come Out With Pride. 10 a.m., Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave., thehammered-lamb.com, free.

Happiness Tea Dance

Come Out With Pride’s official closing party happens Sunday afternoon in Thornton Park, with this event featuring music by Morabito and James Anthony. 3 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., verandaevents.com. $25-$115.

Uncut Cabaret

Join in the fun and frivolity of Orlando Gay Chorus’s 14th annual Uncut Cabaret, this year with a Halloweenie twist! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will go until they kick us out! Don’t miss this rip roaring night of fun! This is an adults only naughty cabaret (18+ only)! 7 p.m., Renaissance Theater, 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $20.