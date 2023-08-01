Hatbox Ghost, spooky treats and more ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie tie-ins at Disney World

Halloween decorations have already started popping up at Magic Kingdom

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hatbox Ghost, spooky treats and more ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie tie-ins at Disney - World
Photo via Disney Parks
With a new Haunted Mansion movie in theaters and spooky decor beginning to materialize at Magic Kingdom, it’s finally the start of the most wonderful time of the year — Halloween at Disney.

Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie premiered last weekend to mixed reviews and questions about why it didn’t release closer to Halloween. Still, the classic ride and its characters are still beloved by fans around the world. So, naturally, Disney World dropped a bunch of a new stuff to celebrate the movie.
Film Details

The biggest addition is the debut of the Hatbox Ghost in the Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom. One of the ride’s most iconic spectres, Hatbox Ghost, debuted in Disneyland’s original Haunted Mansion ride in 1969. In the new film, actor and singer Jared Leto plays the Hatbox Ghost.

At the Florida park, Disney said Hatbox Ghost will take up residence inside the Haunted Mansion of Liberty Square later this year.

“The Hatbox Ghost will appear to guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion,” Disney Parks wrote in a recent blog post.
Related
Forget summer, here's your guide to Halloween at Orlando's theme parks

Forget summer, here's your guide to Halloween at Orlando's theme parks: Despite daily heat advisories, we’re still eagerly awaiting the return of spooky season


As for spooky treats, Magic Kingdom, Port Orleans Resort and Disney Springs get a few new items — though Disneyland, of course, gets all the best stuff.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter: Scat Cat’s Club
  • Playful Spirits Margarita: Patron Silver tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater.
  • Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets: With cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow crème drizzle.
Magic Kingdom
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop: Sleep Hollow snack stand
  • Happy Haunts Shake: Blackberry shake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut and black sprinkles. Find it at Columbia Harbor House.
Disney Springs: The Ganachery
  • Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Chocolate ganache bars with edible images of the iconic Haunted Mansion portraits. Bar flavors are pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle and passion fruit.
And at select shops around the Disney Parks and on shopDisney, there’s a bunch of new Haunted Mansion and Halloween-inspired merch — from T-shirts and spirit jerseys to Gracey Manor mugs and Skeleton Dance glassware.

ShopDisney already has its Halloween shop open for business along with previews of new collections coming on Aug. 7.

With Haunted Mansion in theaters and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicking off on Aug. 11, Magic Kingdom is beginning to don its Halloween decor.

Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins and some fall decor is already out at the entrance to Magic Kingdom as well as inside near the flag circle and photo-opp area looking down Main Street U.S.A. By next week, the entire park will be filled with Mickey pumpkins, wreaths and more fall and Halloween decorations.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Halloween Horror Nights complete haunted house lineup revealed for 2023 event

By Sarah Castillo

Halloween Horror Nights complete haunted house lineup revealed for 2023 event

Renaissance Theatre's immersive ‘Nosferatu’ returns to Orlando this fall

By Bellanee Plaza

'Nosferatu' returns to the Renaissance Theatre in time for Halloween

Oviedo’s Penguin Point Productions has been sold

By Seth Kubersky

Oviedo’s Penguin Point Productions has been sold

Orlando City Hall celebrates UCF Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football season

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando City Hall celebrates UCF Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football season

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando City Hall celebrates UCF Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football season

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando City Hall celebrates UCF Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football season

Oviedo’s Penguin Point Productions has been sold

By Seth Kubersky

Oviedo’s Penguin Point Productions has been sold

NFL Pro Bowl game coming back to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, Mayor Demings and Mayor Dyer during the Pro Bowl press event

New Generation Theatrical announces new donor and studio programs

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical announces new donor and studio programs
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us