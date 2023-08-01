Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie premiered last weekend to mixed reviews and questions about why it didn’t release closer to Halloween. Still, the classic ride and its characters are still beloved by fans around the world. So, naturally, Disney World dropped a bunch of a new stuff to celebrate the movie.
The biggest addition is the debut of the Hatbox Ghost in the Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom. One of the ride’s most iconic spectres, Hatbox Ghost, debuted in Disneyland’s original Haunted Mansion ride in 1969. In the new film, actor and singer Jared Leto plays the Hatbox Ghost.
At the Florida park, Disney said Hatbox Ghost will take up residence inside the Haunted Mansion of Liberty Square later this year.
“The Hatbox Ghost will appear to guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion,” Disney Parks wrote in a recent blog post.
As for spooky treats, Magic Kingdom, Port Orleans Resort and Disney Springs get a few new items — though Disneyland, of course, gets all the best stuff.
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter: Scat Cat’s Club
- Playful Spirits Margarita: Patron Silver tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater.
- Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets: With cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow crème drizzle.
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop: Sleep Hollow snack stand
- Happy Haunts Shake: Blackberry shake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut and black sprinkles. Find it at Columbia Harbor House.
- Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Chocolate ganache bars with edible images of the iconic Haunted Mansion portraits. Bar flavors are pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle and passion fruit.
ShopDisney already has its Halloween shop open for business along with previews of new collections coming on Aug. 7.
With Haunted Mansion in theaters and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicking off on Aug. 11, Magic Kingdom is beginning to don its Halloween decor.
Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins and some fall decor is already out at the entrance to Magic Kingdom as well as inside near the flag circle and photo-opp area looking down Main Street U.S.A. By next week, the entire park will be filled with Mickey pumpkins, wreaths and more fall and Halloween decorations.
