Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival offers up local history and creativity this weekend

The Hannibal Square Heritage Center is devoted to the contributions of the city’s Black community over the years. The festival celebrates these contributions and the creation and art by highlighting artists, vendors and activities for all ages to enjoy.
Some of this year's activities include Hannibal's Trek: Let’s Go Trekking through Shady Park for kids to enjoy, K2 Mobile Unit, storytelling and Black History Trivia to test your knowledge. Performances of African dancing and drumming, food vendors and a scavenger hunt will also take place throughout the day.
This event is hosted by the Crealdé School of Art, which originally established the Center back in 2007 with the Hannibal Square community and the City of Winter Park.
The 15th annual Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival happens Saturday, May 4, at Shady Park starting at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.
