BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival offers up local history and creativity this weekend

A day of artwork and history in the sun.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 2:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival returns this weekend - Photo courtesy Hannibal Square Heritage Center
Photo courtesy Hannibal Square Heritage Center
Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival returns this weekend
An artful display of local creativity and historically diverse culture happens this weekend at the 15th annual Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival.

The Hannibal Square Heritage Center is devoted to the contributions of the city’s Black community over the years. The festival celebrates these contributions and the creation and art by highlighting artists, vendors and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Some of this year's activities include Hannibal's Trek: Let’s Go Trekking through Shady Park for kids to enjoy, K2 Mobile Unit, storytelling and Black History Trivia to test your knowledge. Performances of African dancing and drumming, food vendors and a scavenger hunt will also take place throughout the day.

This event is hosted by the Crealdé School of Art, which originally established the Center back in 2007 with the Hannibal Square community and the City of Winter Park.

The 15th annual Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival happens Saturday, May 4, at Shady Park starting at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

Event Details
15th Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival

15th Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival

Sat., May 4, 10 a.m.

Shady Park 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Shady Park

721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

999-999-9999


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Universal Orlando announces DreamWorks Land opening date and more new attractions coming this summer

By Chelsea Zukowski

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular

More than 20 Cinco de Mayo dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

More than 20&nbsp;Cinco de Mayo&nbsp;dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

The Bureau on International Drive rolls out the Underground Game Show, a brand-new entertainment offering fiendishly difficult questions

By Seth Kubersky

The Underground Game Show at The Bureau Escape Rooms on International Drive

Shannon Elyse Curry and Nneka Jones share an Afrofuturist 'View From Within' at Maitland Art Center gallery

By Richard Reep

Nneka Jones, ‘Destroy the Myth’

Shannon Elyse Curry and Nneka Jones share an Afrofuturist 'View From Within' at Maitland Art Center gallery

By Richard Reep

Nneka Jones, ‘Destroy the Myth’

The Bureau on International Drive rolls out the Underground Game Show, a brand-new entertainment offering fiendishly difficult questions

By Seth Kubersky

The Underground Game Show at The Bureau Escape Rooms on International Drive

Broadway in Orlando: Star Rob McClure breathes fire into musical stage adaptation of 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

By Seth Kubersky

Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire

Mennello Museum shows off items from its permanent collection in 'Self Taught Black Artists in the American South'

By Richard Reep

Nellie Mae Rowe, “Bearded Lady: Sometimes a Woman Is Uglier Than a Man” (1978; colored pencil, pastel, marker on paper)
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us