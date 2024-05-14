BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Horror con Spooky Empire creeps out Orlando again this weekend

'The horror, the horror …'

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 8:34 pm

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando
Photo by Jamie Arena
Spooky Empire is back in Orlando
Local horror convention Spooky Empire knows that Halloweenites and goth-adjacent folks can’t make it to Oct. 31 without a little midyear serotonin boost, so the con is back this weekend.

The usual attractions will all be well-represented: vendors (mostly of the horrifying variety), live music, a tattoo festival and cosplay everywhere you turn. The celebrity lineup has some great highlights as well.

There are big names like Alice Cooper (!), the stars of the iconic (and Orlando- connected) first Blair Witch Project, a trio of vampires from Twilight and plenty of good-lookin’ victims from Friday the 13th.

Then, on the cult end, there’s some of the evil children from the 1984 film adaptation of Stephen King's Children of the Corn and Kevin VanHentenryck from (gasp!) gritty 1982 NYC grindhouse classic Basket Case. Get ready for the frights.

Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, spookyempire.com, $40-$275.
Matthew Moyer

