Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tiger Daughter'

Event Details The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Through May 27 Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

As the offspring of an upwardly mobile Singaporean immigrant, a kid who was pushed to fulfill her mother's American Dream of playing Carnegie Hall by age 12, Charlene Kaye's career instead as a rock star makes her every Tiger Mom's worst nightmare. Fortunately for Fringe audiences, her fraught familial relationships make funny fodder for this autobiographical stand-up set, supported by a slideshow of archival photos and embarrassing text messages.Taking the stage in a gold lamé jacket, Kaye (under Jennifer Monaco's direction) exhibits exuberant physicality, whether she's slinging around her electric guitar, throwing a temper tantrum on the floor, or crouching at the apron to interact with the audience. She shares choice anecdotes from her Asian-American adolescence with a Jewish-Russian stepdad, as well as from her time touring with San Fermin and Starkid (starring Darren Criss), but her desperate attempts to win mom's approval form the emotional throughline.A few topic transitions could stand some tightening, and I wish we got to hear more than just a brief sample of Kaye's musical talents. But Charlene's delirious depictions of her meddling mom's epic eccentricities — from her eternal helmet-head hairdo to her propensity for taking thirst-trap photos in doctors' offices — are relatably ridiculous regardless of your background, as are universal observations like, "You don't have to understand somebody to love them."Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Tiger Daughter"