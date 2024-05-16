Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Tiger Daughter'

Taking the stage in a gold lamé jacket, Kaye (under Jennifer Monaco's direction) exhibits exuberant physicality, whether she's slinging around her electric guitar, throwing a temper tantrum on the floor, or crouching at the apron to interact with the audience. She shares choice anecdotes from her Asian-American adolescence with a Jewish-Russian stepdad, as well as from her time touring with San Fermin and Starkid (starring Darren Criss), but her desperate attempts to win mom's approval form the emotional throughline.
A few topic transitions could stand some tightening, and I wish we got to hear more than just a brief sample of Kaye's musical talents. But Charlene's delirious depictions of her meddling mom's epic eccentricities — from her eternal helmet-head hairdo to her propensity for taking thirst-trap photos in doctors' offices — are relatably ridiculous regardless of your background, as are universal observations like, "You don't have to understand somebody to love them."
Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Tiger Daughter"