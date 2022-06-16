VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Global Peace Film Festival brings a slate of conscious cinema to Orlando in September

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm

PHTOO COURTESY GLOBAL PEACE FILM FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
Phtoo courtesy Global Peace Film Festival/Facebook

Orlando's Global Peace Film Festival returns for a landmark 20th year in September, with a new slate of short and feature films serving as "a catalyst to inspire and educate people to initiate positive change" in viewers' communities.

“Rather than a passive experience, our aim for the festival is to motivate people to make the large or small, but always important changes to improve their lives and those of their neighbors,” said executive director Nina Streich in a press statement.

The lineup of films and visiting filmmakers has yet to be announced, but the fest's brief is expansive, in past years covering subjects as diverse as environmentalism, LGBTQ+ issues, civil rights and immigration.

Global Peace Film Festival runs from Monday to Sunday, Sept. 19-25. A virtual version of the GPFF goes down from  virtual films that will be available Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

More information is available through the GPFF's website.

Related
Nina Streich, executive director of the Global Peace Film Festival

Global Peace Film Festival returns to Orlando for a 19th year: Imagine!



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon

Trending

Things to do in Orlando June 15-21: Denzel Curry, Black Wall Street Juneteenth Block Party, Spooky Empire + more

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Denzel Curry

Joseph Hayes, one of Central Florida’s most prolific playwrights, moves from a Fringe hit to a world premiere with barely a pause

By Seth Kubersky

Joseph Reed Hayes

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

By Nicolle Osorio

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

FusionFest announces downtown Orlando return on Thanksgiving weekend

By Matthew Moyer

FusionFest announces downtown Orlando return on Thanksgiving weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Joseph Hayes, one of Central Florida’s most prolific playwrights, moves from a Fringe hit to a world premiere with barely a pause

By Seth Kubersky

Joseph Reed Hayes

With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit

By Kyle Eagle

Installation view of "Heroes and Monsters" at Orlando Museum of Art.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ hits Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center this week

By Seth Kubersky

Miami native Omar Lopez Cepera stars as Judas Iscariot in the national tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Here are the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2022

By Seth Kubersky

The infamous "Gorilla" show returned to 2022 Orlando Fringe for one night only.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us