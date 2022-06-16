Global Peace Film Festival brings a slate of conscious cinema to Orlando in September

Phtoo courtesy Global Peace Film Festival/Facebook
Orlando's Global Peace Film Festival returns for a landmark 20th year in September, with a new slate of short and feature films serving as "a catalyst to inspire and educate people to initiate positive change" in viewers' communities.
“Rather than a passive experience, our aim for the festival is to motivate people to make the large or small, but always important changes to improve their lives and those of their neighbors,” said executive director Nina Streich in a press statement.
The lineup of films and visiting filmmakers has yet to be announced, but the fest's brief is expansive, in past years covering subjects as diverse as environmentalism, LGBTQ+ issues, civil rights and immigration.
Global Peace Film Festival runs from Monday to Sunday, Sept. 19-25. A virtual version of the GPFF goes down from virtual films that will be available Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.
More information is available through the GPFF's website
.
