Orlando’s Hispanic Heritage Month art exhibit now open through November

With pieces from 19 local visual artists, the Terrace Gallery exhibit amplifies the achievements of Hispanic individuals and highlights their rich cultures. Pieces of art focusing on Hispanic icons such as Frida Kahlo and a mural featuring the flags of several Spanish-speaking nations are now on display.
The celebration goes on until the exhibit’s conclusion on Sunday, Nov. 3.
This year’s theme, and the art featured at the exhibit, focuses on lifting up Hispanic trailblazers who have not only made an impact in their community, but have kept persevering no matter what obstacles present themselves.
Festivities will also include a Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration, held on Oct. 3 at the Orlando Museum of Art. The event will be complete with Latin entertainment, traditional cuisine and appearances from Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz.
“The City of Orlando is proud to dedicate this month and host events to celebrate the rich and diverse Hispanic culture and heritage within the community,” a city press release said.
The exhibit is located at the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave. Entry is free.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed