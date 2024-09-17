Here are all the family-friendly Halloween events at Orlando’s theme parks in 2024

Nearly all of Orlando’s theme parks have a family-friendly Halloween option. Most include chances to trick-or-treat, dress up in costume, and indulge in sweet and savory treats.
At Legoland Florida, Brick or Treat returns select weekends through Oct. 27. The kid-forward Monster Party features character experiences with Lego Monsters, dance parties and shows throughout the day, the revamped Disco Party Coaster and trick-or-treating around the park.
New this year is the Monster Skytacular drone show, featuring fireworks and drones in a musical performance in the sky over Legoland.
This year’s Brick or Treat menus include new ghoulish offerings like Mummy Madness Waffles, Potion #9 Shakes, Scarecrow’s Caramel Crunch Apple Fries, Roaring Wicked Chicken sandwiches and Monster Dogs.
Legoland’s Brick or Treat is included with park admission, but VIP upgrades and hotel packages are available.
SeaWorld’s terrifying Howl-O-Scream takes over the park at night, but during the day it’s all about Spooktacular. The event runs select days through Nov. 3.
All guests are welcome to wear costumes to the park during Spooktacular, which includes a trick-or-treat trail, a Halloween scavenger hunt, cookie decorating with Cookie Monster, a Sesame Street Halloween parade, fall crafts, dance parties and more live entertainment and special character guests.
New this year is the Shamu & Crew Spooktacular Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. at the Seafire Grill. The character breakfast is $27.99 per person. Another new feature is the Harvest Maze, which brings a little taste of fall to Florida.
Most Spooktacular events are included with SeaWorld admission, but trick-or-treat bags, dining and cookie decorating kits are separate purchases.
Not a theme park, but Gaylord Palms Resort brings back its cute Goblins & Giggles event starting Sept. 27 through Oct. 26.
There are activities and entertainment for guests of all ages, including live shows, costume contests, Halloween crafts and scavenger hunts, movies by the pool, dance parties and lots of candy.
The Spooktacular Symphony in the Sky drone show features colorful Halloween characters choreographed to an original musical score. Shows are viewable on one of the hotel’s outdoor lawns at 9 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 12 and 19. Other shows include The Phantom of the Atrium Light Show and Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration.
The resort’s mascot, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, will be around for meet-and-greets and showings of his animated film on Fridays and Saturdays at Cypress Springs Water Park. Gaylord Palms’ iconic atrium will house the trick-or-treat expedition and the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk of artistic pumpkin carvings.
Advance tickets or room reservations are required for most Goblins & Giggles events. For more information and to buy vacation packages, visit GaylordPalmsTickets.com.
At Fun Spot America, the new Funoween event adds another family-friendly Halloween option to Orlando’s list.
Starting Sept. 30, Fun Spot America parks in Orlando and Kissimmee will be decked out in pumpkins and other Halloween decor. There will also be spooky music playing along with seasonal selfie spots and the new Fright Bites Menu. Then on Saturdays in October, parks are open late and feature trick-or-treat trails, monster dance parties and different themed activities every weekend.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail runs 4-6 p.m. for kids 12 and under and the Funoween Dance Party kicks off at 6 p.m. with a “monster-iffic emcee” and a “dastardly” DJ spinning the best songs of the season. Themed weekends include Ghoulish Game Night, Ambrose’s Scavenger Hunt, Monster ’Ganza Costume Contest and Silly Spooky Pumpkin Decorating.
The Fright Bites Menu features Ghostly Gator Bites, Sidewinder Snake Fries, Pumpkin Head Punch, Green Slime ICEEs, specialty caramel or chocolate apples, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
Funoween festivities are included with Fun Spot America admission, but food, drink and limited edition Halloween merchandise purchases are separate.
The gator capital of the world, Gatorland, brings back its Gators, Ghosts and Goblins event on select weekend days in October.
Included with park admission, the event features the popular Monster Museum, where you can learn all about paranormal creatures from Cyrus the Gravedigger. Then meet Florida’s Bigfoot, the Skunk Ape, at the Cryptid Petting Zoo before going on an adventure to find Moth Man, Chupacabra, the Jersey Devil and more.
Along with the pumpkin monster-filled Godwin’s Gourd Farm, Gatorland will have animal encounters, photo ops, a children’s costume parade, candy giveaways, games, vendors and more.
All guests are welcome to wear costumes but should refrain from anything scary or gory since “Skunk Ape is easily frightened.” Gators, Ghosts and Goblins runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27.
A list of family-friendly Halloween events wouldn’t be complete without Disney World. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been going for over a month at Magic Kingdom, with plenty more party nights to enjoy through Oct. 31.
The after-hours ticketed event includes trick-or-treating throughout the park, a Hocus Pocus stage show, an epic fireworks show at Cinderella Castle and exclusive character experiences with Disney villains and Mickey and friends in their Halloween best.
Many popular rides are open with lower wait times during the event, but you won’t want to miss the iconic Boo-to-You Halloween Parade featuring the Headless Horseman and Haunted Mansion gravediggers. The park is also filled with festive photo opportunities and exclusive food and merch.
Tickets start at $119 per person, depending on the night. According to Disney’s calendar, the only remaining dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are Oct. 20-21, 25 and 27.
