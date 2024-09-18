Orlando LGBTQ+ creatives get the spotlight at Orlando Out Fest this weekend

The festival, curated by playwright and Fringe co-director Ciara Hannon, begins with a freewheeling game of Truth-or-Dare hosted by P. Sparkle, where the hapless contestants are the performers from OOF productions. Singer Billy Mick’s one-man show Just B is sure to entertain, while Revelations poses tough religious questions.
A Big Gay Variety Show is just as fun as it sounds, featuring some of the area’s top queer entertainers. Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+ takes audiences through the unique identities of each member of the LGBTQ+ community and how they express themselves with puppets, while Bi Bi Bi tells us a little more about the “B.”
For a haunting combination of drag, cabaret and camp with a touch of that Elvira magic, don’t miss out on The Odd Ball!, and for a joyful and naughty drag experience, enjoy Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark hosted by Addison Taylor.
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 19-22, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.com, $15.
