Orlando LGBTQ+ creatives get the spotlight at Orlando Out Fest this weekend

First time for this Fringe-sponsored event

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge 'The Odd Ball' happens as part of the first Orlando Out Fest - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'The Odd Ball' happens as part of the first Orlando Out Fest
Orlando’s first-ever Out Fest takes over Fringe ArtSpace downtown this week. Grab up tickets for any or all of the three days of this eclectic LGBTQ+ creatives’ showcase.

The festival, curated by playwright and Fringe co-director Ciara Hannon, begins with a freewheeling game of Truth-or-Dare hosted by P. Sparkle, where the hapless contestants are the performers from OOF productions. Singer Billy Mick’s one-man show Just B is sure to entertain, while Revelations poses tough religious questions.

A Big Gay Variety Show is just as fun as it sounds, featuring some of the area’s top queer entertainers. Alphabet Soup! An A-Z Guide to the LGBTQIA+ takes audiences through the unique identities of each member of the LGBTQ+ community and how they express themselves with puppets, while Bi Bi Bi tells us a little more about the “B.”

For a haunting combination of drag, cabaret and camp with a touch of that Elvira magic, don’t miss out on The Odd Ball!, and for a joyful and naughty drag experience, enjoy Drag Queen Story Hour: After Dark hosted by Addison Taylor.

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 19-22, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.com, $15.


Event Details
Orlando Out Fest

Orlando Out Fest

Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 1 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 2 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace


September 18, 2024

