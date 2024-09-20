SeaWorld Orlando announces new fully immersive 'Arctic Flying Theater'

The Arctic Flying Theater, set to open in spring 2025, features thrilling footage of the diverse underwater and onshore ecosystems of the Arctic region. The minimum height requirement of 39 inches makes the new attraction a family-friendly experience, similar to other park thrills such as Penguin Trek.
Guests will embark on one of two multilevel theaters, each seating up to 30, to begin their Arctic experience. Once inside, the immersion begins, as the four-and-a-half-minute journey takes audiences to a part of the world normally inaccessible to humans and chock-full of natural wonders. The SeaWorld production team used custom filming equipment to reach these remote corners and bring the stunning visuals to viewers.
Encounters with beluga and orca whales, walruses and even the famed Northern Lights are among the visuals attendees can expect. As riders disembark the attraction, they can come face-to-face with some of the wildlife depicted in the theater, including whales, walruses and more creatures housed at SeaWorld.
“This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research,” SeaWorld President Jon Peterson said in a press release. “By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages.”
SeaWorld 2025 annual passholders will have first dibs on experiencing Arctic Flying Theater before it opens to other guests.
