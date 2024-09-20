SeaWorld Orlando announces new fully immersive 'Arctic Flying Theater'

The family-friendly experience is set to open in spring 2025

By on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 at 3:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando announces new fully immersive 'Arctic Flying Theater'
Screenshot via SeaWorld's Arctic Flying Theater teaser video
SeaWorld Orlando announced on Thursday plans for a first-of-its-kind, Arctic-themed theater attraction, designed to bring guests into a world of icy terrain, frozen waters and unique wildlife.

The Arctic Flying Theater, set to open in spring 2025, features thrilling footage of the diverse underwater and onshore ecosystems of the Arctic region. The minimum height requirement of 39 inches makes the new attraction a family-friendly experience, similar to other park thrills such as Penguin Trek.

Guests will embark on one of two multilevel theaters, each seating up to 30, to begin their Arctic experience. Once inside, the immersion begins, as the four-and-a-half-minute journey takes audiences to a part of the world normally inaccessible to humans and chock-full of natural wonders. The SeaWorld production team used custom filming equipment to reach these remote corners and bring the stunning visuals to viewers.

Encounters with beluga and orca whales, walruses and even the famed Northern Lights are among the visuals attendees can expect. As riders disembark the attraction, they can come face-to-face with some of the wildlife depicted in the theater, including whales, walruses and more creatures housed at SeaWorld.

“This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research,” SeaWorld President Jon Peterson said in a press release. “By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages.”

SeaWorld 2025 annual passholders will have first dibs on experiencing Arctic Flying Theater before it opens to other guests.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando LGBTQ+ creatives get the spotlight at Orlando Out Fest this weekend

By Lucy Dillon

'The Odd Ball' happens as part of the first Orlando Out Fest

Here are all the family-friendly Halloween events at Orlando’s theme parks in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Here are all the family-friendly Halloween events at Orlando’s theme parks in 2024

Global Peace Film Festival is in full swing with a slate of socially conscious flicks screening all around Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

'One Person, One Vote?' screens as part of the Global Peace Film Festival

Things to do in Orlando: Gary Gulman, 'Design for Democracy,' Orlando Literary Expo, Redlight Redlight Oktoberfest and more

By Jessica Bryce Young and Kristin Howard

Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater, Wednesday-Thursday

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us