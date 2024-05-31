Gay Days, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend are all happening now in Orlando

click to enlarge
Photo via Gay Days/Facebook
This week marks the start of one major intersection of LGBTQ+ extravaganzas happening around Orlando. Gay Days, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend will bring pool days, dance parties, special performances and maybe even celebrity appearances to Orlando now through Monday, June 3.
Vacation destination Gay Days
features events staged at several locations around town, including attractions, gay and lesbian clubs and other spots. This year's events include all-day pool parties, Miss and Mr. Gay Days pageants, drag bingo and more.
Girls in Wonderland
offers a queer music festival and plenty of themed pool parties, live performances, happy hours and more. Performers this year include Snow Tha Product, Chloe Star, Gabby B., Chicky Lulu and plenty more.
One Magical Weekend
is a pride and music festival that invites people from all over to Orlando for a massive celebration. There's a nonstop schedule of activities promising dance events, DJ sets and lots of late-night parties all wrapped up into one weekend.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed