Gay Days, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend are all happening now in Orlando

Get loud and proud around town this weekend

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 4:53 pm

click to enlarge Gay Days, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend are all happening now in Orlando
Photo via Gay Days/Facebook
This week marks the start of one major intersection of LGBTQ+ extravaganzas happening around Orlando. Gay Days, Girls in Wonderland and One Magical Weekend will bring pool days, dance parties, special performances and maybe even celebrity appearances to Orlando now through Monday, June 3.

Vacation destination Gay Days features events staged at several locations around town, including attractions, gay and lesbian clubs and other spots. This year's events include all-day pool parties, Miss and Mr. Gay Days pageants, drag bingo and more.

Girls in Wonderland offers a queer music festival and plenty of themed pool parties, live performances, happy hours and more. Performers this year include Snow Tha Product, Chloe Star, Gabby B., Chicky Lulu and plenty more.

One Magical Weekend is a pride and music festival that invites people from all over to Orlando for a massive celebration. There's a nonstop schedule of activities promising dance events, DJ sets and lots of late-night parties all wrapped up into one weekend.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
By Chelsea Zukowski

By Houda Eletr

