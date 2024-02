From Flo Rida to strawberry spaghetti, Plant City's Strawberry Festival has it all

Photo courtesy Strawberry Festival/Facebook Central Florida, the Strawberry Festival is here

Location Details The Strawberry Festival Grounds 303 N. Lemon St., Plant City Elsewhere 813-752-9194

The sweet scent of strawberries and fried carnival treats blankets Central Florida starting Thursday, courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.Expect to get your fill of strawberry-themed treats — from strawberry shortcake to strawberry spaghetti — in nearby Plant City through March 10.You can also visit the Neighborhood Village, where area artisans show and sell their wares, while also competing in various contests. Not to mention the livestock contests and judging. All of this can be enjoyed between rides on carnival classics like the Berry Big Wheel and Pharaoh's Fury.Musical performances will be featured throughout the festival, with well-known artists representing different genres. Performing artists include Kirk Franklin, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas and Flo Rida. Ticket prices for each show vary and can be found on the festival's website 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys7:30 p.m. Oliver Anthony3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers7:30 p.m. ZZ Top3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry7:30 p.m. Zach Williams3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan7:30 p.m. Riley Green10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets3:30 p.m. Gene Watson7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin3:30 p.m. The Commodores7:30 p.m. Foreigner3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina7:30 p.m. Flo Rida7:30 p.m. Cody JohnsonFor more information and ticket prices, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival website