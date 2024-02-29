From Flo Rida to strawberry spaghetti, Plant City's Strawberry Festival has it all

Have a berry good time

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 11:43 am

Central Florida, the Strawberry Festival is here
Photo courtesy Strawberry Festival/Facebook
Central Florida, the Strawberry Festival is here
The sweet scent of strawberries and fried carnival treats blankets Central Florida starting Thursday, courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Expect to get your fill of strawberry-themed treats — from strawberry shortcake to strawberry spaghetti — in nearby Plant City through March 10.

You can also visit the Neighborhood Village, where area artisans show and sell their wares, while also competing in various contests. Not to mention the livestock contests and judging. All of this can be enjoyed between rides on carnival classics like the Berry Big Wheel and Pharaoh's Fury.

Musical performances will be featured throughout the festival, with well-known  artists representing different genres. Performing artists include Kirk Franklin, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas and Flo Rida. Ticket prices for each show vary and can be found on the festival's website.

Here is the complete list of this year’s performers:

Thursday, Feb. 29
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Oliver Anthony

Friday, March 1
3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2
7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3
7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4
3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
7:30 p.m. ZZ Top

Tuesday, March 5
3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry
7:30 p.m. Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan
7:30 p.m. Riley Green

Thursday, March 7
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8
3:30 p.m. The Commodores
7:30 p.m. Foreigner

Saturday, March 9
3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
7:30 p.m. Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10
7:30 p.m. Cody Johnson

For more information and ticket prices, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival website.

Event Details
Florida Strawberry Festival

Florida Strawberry Festival

Feb. 29-March 10

The Strawberry Festival Grounds 303 N. Lemon St., Plant City

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

The Strawberry Festival Grounds

303 N. Lemon St., Plant City Elsewhere

813-752-9194



February 28, 2024

