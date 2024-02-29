From Flo Rida to strawberry spaghetti, Plant City's Strawberry Festival has it all

Expect to get your fill of strawberry-themed treats — from strawberry shortcake to strawberry spaghetti — in nearby Plant City through March 10.
You can also visit the Neighborhood Village, where area artisans show and sell their wares, while also competing in various contests. Not to mention the livestock contests and judging. All of this can be enjoyed between rides on carnival classics like the Berry Big Wheel and Pharaoh's Fury.
Musical performances will be featured throughout the festival, with well-known artists representing different genres. Performing artists include Kirk Franklin, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas and Flo Rida. Ticket prices for each show vary and can be found on the festival's website.
Here is the complete list of this year’s performers:
Thursday, Feb. 29
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Oliver Anthony
Friday, March 1
3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis
Saturday, March 2
7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas
Sunday, March 3
7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum
Monday, March 4
3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
7:30 p.m. ZZ Top
Tuesday, March 5
3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry
7:30 p.m. Zach Williams
Wednesday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan
7:30 p.m. Riley Green
Thursday, March 7
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin
Friday, March 8
3:30 p.m. The Commodores
7:30 p.m. Foreigner
Saturday, March 9
3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
7:30 p.m. Flo Rida
Sunday, March 10
7:30 p.m. Cody Johnson
For more information and ticket prices, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival website.
