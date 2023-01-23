Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

click to enlarge
Photo by Zach Daudert
The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February
Get ready to start those engines, because vanlife is coming to Central Florida in a big way next month.
The Florida Vanlife Gathering is a weekend-long event for both the hard-core van fan and the simply van-curious to learn more about this burgeoning mobile lifestyle trend. The Gathering will feature 250 camper vans, vendors, workshops, live music and product demos.
“Vanlife has evolved from being a socially ‘fringe’ movement in 2016 to being a borderline mainstream lifestyle in a post-pandemic world. Our hope is that the people of Florida come out, enjoy themselves and see what vanlife is all about,” says Josh Theberge, co-founder of event organizers Vanlife Outfitters, in a press statement.
The Florida Vanlife Gathering is set to happen Feb. 3-6 in Withlachoochee River Park in nearby Dade City. Day passing and camping passes
are available to purchase now.
