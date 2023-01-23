Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

Welcoming van stans and the van-curious alike

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February - Photo by Zach Daudert
Photo by Zach Daudert
The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February

Get ready to start those engines, because vanlife is coming to Central Florida in a big way next month.

The Florida Vanlife Gathering is a weekend-long event for both the hard-core van fan and the simply van-curious to learn more about this burgeoning mobile lifestyle trend. The Gathering will feature 250 camper vans, vendors, workshops, live music and product demos.

“Vanlife has evolved from being a socially ‘fringe’ movement in 2016 to being a borderline mainstream lifestyle in a post-pandemic world. Our hope is that the people of Florida come out, enjoy themselves and see what vanlife is all about,” says Josh Theberge, co-founder of event organizers Vanlife Outfitters, in a press statement.

The Florida Vanlife Gathering is set to happen Feb. 3-6 in Withlachoochee River Park in nearby Dade City. Day passing and camping passes are available to purchase now.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Read More about Reina Nieves
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend

Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

By Matthew Moyer

Original 'Blues Clues' host Steve Burns comes to Orlando for MegaCon

Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

By Matthew Moyer

Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo

Also in Arts + Culture

Check out the Orlando artists featured in this year’s Billboard Project at CityArts starting Thursday night — or, of course, while driving around town

By Matthew Moyer

Just one of the local pieces featured in this year's Billboard Exhibition: "Siren of the Swamp" by Juliet Romeo

Free Will Astrology: ‘God is stealthy yet blatant, like a green chameleon perched on a green leaf’

By Rob Brezsny

Are you there, God? It's me, Pisces

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us