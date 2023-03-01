Florida Strawberry Festival promises a berry good time for Central Florida

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Florida Strawberry Festival takes over Plant City starting this week - Photo courtesy Florida Strawberry Festival/Facebook
Photo courtesy Florida Strawberry Festival/Facebook
Florida Strawberry Festival takes over Plant City starting this week

Central Florida’s Strawberry Festival opens for business in Plant City this week, and besides the strawberries and metric tons of fair food, the live music component this year is no slouch.

Strawberry Festival organizers have lined up a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. Highlights include Willie Nelson this Friday, Tanya Tucker on March 8 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on March 12.

New attractions and offerings this year include the Very Berry Battered Corn Dog (if you know, you know) and new ride the Berry Big Wheel, a 15-story-tall big wheel that will give riders a view of the whole (berry) big expanse of the festival grounds.

March 2012; Florida Strawberry Festival, 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, flstrawberryfestival.com, $10.

Event Details
The Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival

March 2-12, 10 a.m.

Florida Strawberry Festival 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City West


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

By Sarah Kinbar

Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

El Zorro, Rauw Alejandro, makes his Orlando return in March

By Reina Nieves

Get ready for Alejandro to rock your world, Orlando

New venues in downtown Orlando banish the notion that our city offers plenty of entertainment, but little true art

By Seth Kubersky

The Philadelphia Orchestra showed the Steinmetz at its very best

Winter Park hosts their 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March

By Matthew Moyer

Yes, we understand that kilts are technically Scottish. But these gents will be marching!

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando bids a sad, though not final, farewell to musical theater powerhouse Tod Kimbro

By Seth Kubersky

Kimbro at the Pat O'Brien's dueling piano one last time

Long-running comedy open mic returns to downtown Orlando’s Other Bar on Monday nights

By Sarah Kinbar

Comedian Jarri Knows hosts the Monday mic at The Other Bar.

New venues in downtown Orlando banish the notion that our city offers plenty of entertainment, but little true art

By Seth Kubersky

The Philadelphia Orchestra showed the Steinmetz at its very best

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now is an excellent time to pry open your mind to consider ideas and facts you have shut out’

By Rob Brezsny

Beatrice Straight got an Oscar for her role in the movie "Network," though she appeared for less than six minutes.
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us