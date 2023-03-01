Florida Strawberry Festival promises a berry good time for Central Florida

Photo courtesy Florida Strawberry Festival/Facebook Florida Strawberry Festival takes over Plant City starting this week

Central Florida’s Strawberry Festival opens for business in Plant City this week, and besides the strawberries and metric tons of fair food, the live music component this year is no slouch.Strawberry Festival organizers have lined up a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. Highlights include Willie Nelson this Friday, Tanya Tucker on March 8 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on March 12.New attractions and offerings this year include the Very Berry Battered Corn Dog (if you know, you know) and new ride the Berry Big Wheel, a 15-story-tall big wheel that will give riders a view of the whole (berry) big expanse of the festival grounds.