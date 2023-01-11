Chase Padgett brings his '6 Guitars' show to Orlando's Renaissance Theater for a performance run

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023

click to enlarge Chase Padgett brings '6 Guitars' to the Ren for a performance run - Photo by Eric Jozakiewicz
Photo by Eric Jozakiewicz
Chase Padgett brings '6 Guitars' to the Ren for a performance run

Florida native Chase Padgett debuted his signature one-man show, 6 Guitars, in 2010 and has since toured it through multiple cities and countries and received countless awards.

In the show Padgett alternates between six characters — a 20-year-old lead guitarist for the heavy-metal band Dragon Toads of Fury, a nauseatingly sweet folk singer, a Mexican classical guitarist, the leader of the “Beer Barrel” country band, a pretentious but ferociously intellectual modern-jazz virtuoso and an 87-year-old Black blues player from Mississippi — embodying each one with astonishing precision and intermingling their reflections on life with songs (both standards and originals) appropriate to each personality.

This revival at the Ren adds a full band to what has previously been just one man on the stage, and while the show was never missing anything before, we can’t wait to see how much richer it can be.

Jan. 13-Jan. 29, Renaissance Theatre, 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $30.

