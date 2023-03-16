Celebrate Saint Paddy’s Day weekend in Sanford by pulling a fire truck with your bare hands

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 4:22 pm

click to enlarge It'll be 'Erin go brawn' in Sanford this weekend - Phoro courtesy HIstoric Downtown Sanford
Phoro courtesy HIstoric Downtown Sanford
It'll be 'Erin go brawn' in Sanford this weekend

It turns out there isn't a pot of gold at the other end of the rainbow. For folks in Sanford, they'll find only a fire truck this St. Patrick's Day weekend.  But if they can move it with their bare hands, then the treasure (a trophy) magically appears.

Historic Downtown Sanford hosts the 5th annual St. Paddy's Day fest this weekend. To celebrate the snake-banishing patron saint of Ireland, local businesses and firemen are squaring off in a fire truck pull.

So while the Historic Downtown Sanford area will be heaving with live music, food trucks and vendors scattered amongst all the area's bars and restaurants, the centerpiece event just might be the truck pull. Just as engaging as a parade, we'd wager.

Kicking off at 4 p.m., the truck pull will features teams attempting to pull a fire truck one block down Palmetto Avenue. Winners get the aforementioned trophy and ever-elusive "bragging rights." Teams will include ones made up with employees of local businesses and teams of local firefighters.

Teams wanting to participate in this event have be made up of 10 people and must register and pay a $100 signup fee. Proceeds from the truck pull will go to the Special Needs Advocacy Program, which serves families in Sanford who support children with disabilities.

The  St. Paddy’s Day Truck Pull & Street Festival takes place in the streets between Celery City Craft and West End Trading Co. on Saturday, March 18, starting at 4 p.m.

Event Details
5th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Truck Pull and Street Festival

5th Annual St. Paddy's Day Truck Pull and Street Festival

Sat., March 18, 4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Sanford Second Street and Sanford Avenue, Sanford Sanford


About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
