Casselberry Art House unveils new ‘Common Threads’ group art show

Challenging art nestled in the bucolic Quail Pond Circle

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge The work of Brittney Fucheck is featured in 'Common Threads' - Photo courtesy Casselberry Art House
Photo courtesy Casselberry Art House
The work of Brittney Fucheck is featured in 'Common Threads'
To reach this art show, visitors must navigate Casselberry’s bucolic Quail Pond Circle, a ring of homes surrounding a small body of water, and locate the Sculpture House, one of the midcentury Florida block houses converted to arts facilities by the town’s government. (You’ll know it’s the right one by the ceramic mosaic mural on the outside and the plexiglass-and-light work by Marla Six hanging in the carport.)

Once inside, they’ll find a spare and affecting show. Work by the late Marlenys Rojas-Reid, contending with her eventually terminal cancer, incorporates personal textiles like lingerie, sutures and hair; work by her widower Tim Reid also contends with the shared experience of illness and its dénouement. Brittney Fucheck’s assemblages of environmental materials like branches, seeds and nests dovetail with the Reids’ work, alluding to the eternal return promised by nature.

The show is up through Oct. 31.

6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, Casselberry Art House, Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.

Event Details

"Common Threads"

Fri., Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m.

Casselberry Sculpture House 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Casselberry

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
