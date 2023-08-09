Casselberry Art House unveils new ‘Common Threads’ group art show

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Casselberry Art House The work of Brittney Fucheck is featured in 'Common Threads'

Event Details "Common Threads" Fri., Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Casselberry Sculpture House 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Casselberry

Event Details "Common Threads" Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. Continues through Oct. 31 Casselberry Sculpture House 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Casselberry

Location Details Casselberry Art House 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Winter Park Area (407) 262-7722 2 articles

To reach this art show, visitors must navigate Casselberry’s bucolic Quail Pond Circle, a ring of homes surrounding a small body of water, and locate the Sculpture House, one of the midcentury Florida block houses converted to arts facilities by the town’s government. (You’ll know it’s the right one by the ceramic mosaic mural on the outside and the plexiglass-and-light work by Marla Six hanging in the carport.)Once inside, they’ll find a spare and affecting show. Work by the late Marlenys Rojas-Reid, contending with her eventually terminal cancer, incorporates personal textiles like lingerie, sutures and hair; work by her widower Tim Reid also contends with the shared experience of illness and its dénouement. Brittney Fucheck’s assemblages of environmental materials like branches, seeds and nests dovetail with the Reids’ work, alluding to the eternal return promised by nature.The show is up through Oct. 31.