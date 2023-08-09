Casselberry Art House unveils new ‘Common Threads’ group art show

Once inside, they’ll find a spare and affecting show. Work by the late Marlenys Rojas-Reid, contending with her eventually terminal cancer, incorporates personal textiles like lingerie, sutures and hair; work by her widower Tim Reid also contends with the shared experience of illness and its dénouement. Brittney Fucheck’s assemblages of environmental materials like branches, seeds and nests dovetail with the Reids’ work, alluding to the eternal return promised by nature.
The show is up through Oct. 31.
6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, Casselberry Art House, Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.
Event Details
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed