Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Sit at the Bar'

Queer audiences deserve hyperverbal romantic dramedies built around improbable plot contrivances just as much as straight people do.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 11:59 am

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Sit at the Bar'
The Bang Bang Room may be known for its killer margs, but all Bre (Julia Thompson) wants to drink is a quick belt of bourbon before breaking up with her longtime girlfriend, Alice (Dani Montalvo), a vapid Instagram influencer with a short fuse. Unfortunately,  the couple’s chronic miscommunication makes the attempted dumping accidentally morph into a marriage proposal. Now an unlikely pair of random Chads — a sesquipedalian bartender (Matthew Beaton) and a repentant insurrectionist (Myles Kelley) turned birthday party Darth Vader — must convince Bre to come clean.

On paper, “Sit at the Bar” sure sounds like the setup for an off-color joke (“two lesbians and a Sith Lord walk into a bar”), but writer/director Casey Tregeagle has woven a surprising amount of heart in among the witty wordplay of this endearing (if somewhat uneven) original play. There are plenty of laughs large and small, particularly throughout the smartly paced first half, as the cast show off their sharp comic timing with a barrage of clever throwaway quips. Thompson is terrific as a pedantic over-talker, and she shares classic rom-com chemistry with Beaton; you’d root for them to end up together, if their characters weren’t both gay.

While it starts out lightly snarky, Tregeagle’s script grows darker and more disquieting as these male strangers dig into Bre’s emotional dishonesty, tossing buzzwords like "gaslighting" and "whataboutism" back and forth like hand grenades. The play’s energy drops noticeably around the midpoint, thanks to a pair of morose expository monologues from the men; and a heart-rending 11th-hour aria from the arresting A. Ali Flores as a grieving alcoholic almost threatens to tip the whole production into tear-jerker territory. Despite that late turn toward schmaltz sucking all the laughs out of the room, the likable cast of quirky characters kept me involved until the fade-out finale, which seems tailor-fit for a sitcom pilot.

If nothing else, “Sit at the Bar” demonstrates that queer audiences deserve hyperverbal romantic dramedies built around improbable plot contrivances just as much as straight people do — and I can’t think of anything more Fringe than that.

Orlando Fringe: Times and tickets for "Sit at the Bar"
Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

rentheatre.com

Renaissance Theatre Co.
Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Seth Kubersky

May 15, 2024

