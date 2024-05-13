BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Queer Up!'

Midway between a comedic cabaret and self-help drama.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Queer Up!'

Midway between a comedic cabaret and self-help drama, Queer Up! lets writer/star Natalie Anne Doliner narrate the story of her life as a Kinsey Scale level-six lesbian who’s been married as many times as King Henry VIII – and not only to other women. She’s accompanied onstage by Marcie Schwalm as her homophobic Jewish mother; dancer David Houde as her “pre-frontal chorus” inner man; and musician Ned Wilkinson, who accompanies the trio on tuneful songs from the likes of Indigo Girls, Cat Stevens, and Les Miserables, many with wittily lesbianized lyrics.

As someone who has been challenging gender norms since kindergarten, Doliner has plenty of doleful memories to share between songs, from the grade school “wedding” that ended in tears, to her long estrangement from her mother and alcoholism. Thankfully, director Fred Berning, Jr. helps keep the monologues visually interesting, with Houde acting as Doliner’s dynamic shadow, and rainbow-centric lighting by Berning, Jr, and Rowyn Sam.

While it’s inherent in the nature of an autobiographical show like this to be self-centered and self-serving (as when glossing over marriages to a number of “narcissistic straight men” I happen to know), I was happy to see Doliner’s mom given a moment of grace to unload her own burdens, rather than remaining a stock villain. As for the inflammatory-to-some title, Doliner advocates for “queer” as an all-inclusive alternative to LGBTQQIA2S+ (“which could be a bank code’), and calls “queering up” a prouder vertical version of coming out. “Visibility matters” and “love is love” may not be especially groundbreaking or statements to make at Fringe, but the polished performers of Queer Up! are saying them with three-part harmony that’s hard to resist.

Queer Up!
Location Details

Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Loch Haven Park Mills 50

407-447-1700

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Horror con Spooky Empire creeps out Orlando again this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando

Comedian Kathy Griffin returns to Orlando like a rising phoenix

By Shelton Hull

Kathy Griffin performs in Florida for the first time in seven years

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

Orlando's hottest theater can be found on local stages for two steamy weeks this month

By Grayson Keglovic

Rachel Pallante in 'Miss Adventure: A Musical Comedy'

Calling all lovers, Orlando Ballet brings U.S. premiere of 'Casanova' to the Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando Ballet puts on 'Casanova' this week

Orlando Book Festival brings Florida author panels, workshops and more to the downtown library

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Book Festival happens downtown this weekend
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us