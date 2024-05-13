BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Brain Bros Presents: Uber Chronicles'

Narada Owens is a chaotically charismatic stage presence whose work defies easy categorization.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 11:59 am

Driving rideshares in his 2015 Kia during the COVID lockdown taught writer/performer Narada Owens the importance of slowing down and being chill. He collaborated with Andrew “Fryemixes” Frye to turn those mellow vibes into a 27-track rap album he released last fall, and his show "Uber Chronicles" is a semi-improvised live experience set to those tunes. Accompanied (at some performances) by loop-mixing beatboxer Caleb Labarre, Owens leads audiences on a loose musical journey, singing over some of his deftly written verses about puking Uber passengers and getting pulled over by the police. Several of the songs are certified bangers that had me bopping my head to Owens’ artful rhymes.

Those titular tales take up a surprisingly small portion of the show, with Owens casually interacting with the audience throughout many of the instrumentals. There’s a section where he passes out colored pens so attendees can contribute their own rideshare stories; in other sections, he leads the group in breathing exercises or does a goofy dance. The press preview was particularly surreal, since for several segments he simply narrated what he would normally do instead of doing it, so there’s no knowing what you’ll actually see — Owens might Facetime his mom in the Philippines or perform an inspirational TED-style talk.

Narada Owens is a chaotically charismatic stage presence whose work defies easy categorization, and while I’d normally advise a director to help him structure and focus his show, I suspect his unique artistic spirit may be untameable. I for one was entertained, but if you can’t tune into Owens' lo-fi frequency, you might feel more “WTF” than “5 Star Rating.”

Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Brain Bros Presents: Uber Chronicles"
Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

orlandoshakes.org

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

