Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Brain Bros Presents: Uber Chronicles'

Those titular tales take up a surprisingly small portion of the show, with Owens casually interacting with the audience throughout many of the instrumentals. There’s a section where he passes out colored pens so attendees can contribute their own rideshare stories; in other sections, he leads the group in breathing exercises or does a goofy dance. The press preview was particularly surreal, since for several segments he simply narrated what he would normally do instead of doing it, so there’s no knowing what you’ll actually see — Owens might Facetime his mom in the Philippines or perform an inspirational TED-style talk.
Narada Owens is a chaotically charismatic stage presence whose work defies easy categorization, and while I’d normally advise a director to help him structure and focus his show, I suspect his unique artistic spirit may be untameable. I for one was entertained, but if you can’t tune into Owens' lo-fi frequency, you might feel more “WTF” than “5 Star Rating.”
Orlando Fringe: Tickets and times for "Brain Bros Presents: Uber Chronicles"