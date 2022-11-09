ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Casselberry Art House holds opening event for 'Parallel Illusion' group show of collage and assemblage

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge 'Parallel Illusion' is up now at the Casselberry Art House - Detail from collage by Alana Questell
Detail from collage by Alana Questell
'Parallel Illusion' is up now at the Casselberry Art House

Though it officially opened last week, this reception on Saturday gives you a chance to meet the creators behind the new Parallel Illusion group art show at the Casselberry Art House.

Billed as a collection of collage and assemblage that “explores the enigmatic,” the eye-popping lineup of participating artists is more than worth the trip out of metro Orlando.

Idly perusing the list, we’re intrigued by what Illuminated Paths/Broken Machine Films mailman Joshua Rogers has in store; we can’t wait to peep new and disorienting collages by Dnl Hrs; and we eagerly anticipate what Shannon Rae Lindsey will present on the heels of her recent residency in the space. This looks to be a great primer on local and regional outré creativity.

5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, Casselberry Art House, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.

Location Details

Casselberry Art House

127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Winter Park Area

(407) 262-7722

