Casselberry Art House holds opening event for 'Parallel Illusion' group show of collage and assemblage

Though it officially opened last week, this reception on Saturday gives you a chance to meet the creators behind the new Parallel Illusion group art show at the Casselberry Art House.
Billed as a collection of collage and assemblage that “explores the enigmatic,” the eye-popping lineup of participating artists is more than worth the trip out of metro Orlando.
Idly perusing the list, we’re intrigued by what Illuminated Paths/Broken Machine Films mailman Joshua Rogers has in store; we can’t wait to peep new and disorienting collages by Dnl Hrs; and we eagerly anticipate what Shannon Rae Lindsey will present on the heels of her recent residency in the space. This looks to be a great primer on local and regional outré creativity.
5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, Casselberry Art House, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, casselberry.org, free.