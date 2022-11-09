Casselberry Art House holds opening event for 'Parallel Illusion' group show of collage and assemblage

click to enlarge Detail from collage by Alana Questell 'Parallel Illusion' is up now at the Casselberry Art House

Though it officially opened last week, this reception on Saturday gives you a chance to meet the creators behind the newgroup art show at the Casselberry Art House.Billed as a collection of collage and assemblage that “explores the enigmatic,” the eye-popping lineup of participating artists is more than worth the trip out of metro Orlando.Idly perusing the list, we’re intrigued by what Illuminated Paths/Broken Machine Films mailman Joshua Rogers has in store; we can’t wait to peep new and disorienting collages by Dnl Hrs; and we eagerly anticipate what Shannon Rae Lindsey will present on the heels of her recent residency in the space. This looks to be a great primer on local and regional outré creativity.