BLK Joy Festival returns to Orlando and Lake Lorne Doone Park for a third year

Looks like.a great way to spend a Saturday

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
BLK Joy Festival returns to Orlando and Lake Lorne Doone Park for a third year
Photo courtesy Black Health Commission/Facebook
Orlando is seeing its third annual BLK JOY Fest this weekend presented by the Black Health Commission, because as organizers put it: “Black joy matters, too.”

The festival offers a space for Black communities and allies to center joy, while continuing to engage in meaningful dialogues about racial disparities in critical components of everyday life, such as housing and healthcare.

Through the festival, organizers aim to uplift community resources, health and wellness services and local businesses, featuring primarily Black-owned vendors. But it’s also a time for, as the name suggests, joy:

The fest will also feature music, art, food, drinks, games, and interactive activities, with local organizations in attendance to promote social services geared toward fostering a healthy, prosperous and equitable Orlando for all of us.

11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St., blackhealthcommission.com, free.

Event Details
Black Joy Fest

Black Joy Fest

Sat., Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Lorna Doone Park 1519 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Lorna Doone Park

1519 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

1 event 4 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SeaWorld Orlando hosts coaster challenge to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day

By Chloe Greenberg

SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opened this spring.

Celebrity Cruises now offering more trips out of Port Canaveral

By Colin Wolf

Celebrity Cruises now offering more trips out of Port Canaveral

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Also in Arts + Culture

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

By McKenna Schueler

Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us