BLK Joy Festival returns to Orlando and Lake Lorne Doone Park for a third year

Photo courtesy Black Health Commission/Facebook

Location Details Lorna Doone Park 1519 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Orlando is seeing its third annual BLK JOY Fest this weekend presented by the Black Health Commission, because as organizers put it: “Black joy matters, too.”The festival offers a space for Black communities and allies to center joy, while continuing to engage in meaningful dialogues about racial disparities in critical components of everyday life, such as housing and healthcare.Through the festival, organizers aim to uplift community resources, health and wellness services and local businesses, featuring primarily Black-owned vendors. But it’s also a time for, as the name suggests, joy:The fest will also feature music, art, food, drinks, games, and interactive activities, with local organizations in attendance to promote social services geared toward fostering a healthy, prosperous and equitable Orlando for all of us.