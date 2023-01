Award-winning comedian Kathleen Madigan has a tour stop at Hard Rock Live Orlando this weekend

courtesy photo via the venue

Jan. 20 in St. Petersburg, April 29 in Niceville and May 5 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483

With more than three decades in comedy, dozens of appearances on late-night talk shows and countless sold out shows, Kathleen Madigan is now embarking on her latest tour, and it's coming to Orlando.The "Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos" tour makes an Orlando stop Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hard Rock Live Orlando. Tickets are available online now. Madigan began her career performing in comedy clubs and has since risen to sold-out shows in marquee theaters, more than 40 appearances on late-night talk shows, and comedy specials aired on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She's appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's, written and produced for Lewis Black's, and has won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller Award for "Best Female Comedian."Her latest projects include the "Madigan Pubcast" podcast and herstand-up special on Netflix (her third to air on the streaming service)."Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos" will help kick off Madigan's 2023 tour stint, which features other Florida dates including