Andrew Callaghan brings chaotic world of his Channel 5 web series to Orlando next week

The world of cult web series Channel 5 is a lot like ours. In fact, it's exactly ours. Documentarian and host Andrew Callaghan has made a name for himself by submerging his crew in some of the oddest corners of North America.Callaghan's gonzo journalism began when he was still a student at Tulane University in New Orleans. The sights he saw while working on Bourbon Street encouraged him to start a film series called, where he asked revelers to reveal their secrets. The series became locally legendary for an interview with a colorful Westbank native named Popeye.That series morphed into, a collection of some of the oddest vox pop interviews imaginable, gathered from all over the country. Callaghan left that series to create content independently as Channel 5.Channel 5 is constantly rolling whether they're watching the nitrous mafia sell balloons in the parking lot of a Phish concert or new age primal male influencers scream as they touch their penises together . The result is an unblinking look at oddballs , stripped of all varnish and pretense. He'll bring that chaotic energy to Orlando on November 26 with his touring live show, which includes a screening of his Channel 5 movie and live interviews from some of the series' most famous subjects.It all goes down at the House of Blues. Tickets start at $30. The show starts at 7.