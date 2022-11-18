ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Andrew Callaghan brings chaotic world of his Channel 5 web series to Orlando next week

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 9:52 am

The world of cult web series Channel 5 is a lot like ours. In fact, it's exactly ours.  Documentarian and host Andrew Callaghan has made a name for himself by submerging his crew in some of the oddest corners of North America.

Callaghan's gonzo journalism began when he was still a student at Tulane University in New Orleans. The sights he saw while working on Bourbon Street encouraged him to start a film series called Quarter Confessions, where he asked revelers to reveal their secrets. The series became locally legendary for an interview with a colorful Westbank native named Popeye.

That series morphed into All Gas, No Brakes, a collection of some of the oddest vox pop interviews imaginable, gathered from all over the country. Callaghan left that series to create content independently as Channel 5.


Channel 5 is constantly rolling whether they're watching the nitrous mafia sell balloons in the parking lot of a Phish concert or new age primal male influencers scream as they touch their penises together. The result is an unblinking look at oddballs, stripped of all varnish and pretense. He'll bring that chaotic energy to Orlando on November 26 with his touring live show, which includes a screening of his Channel 5 movie and live interviews from some of the series' most famous subjects.

It all goes down at the House of Blues. Tickets start at $30. The show starts at 7.

