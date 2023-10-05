Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

The Long Island native ‘punched him two to three times in the face,’ the police report said.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an 'Italian bitch'
Photo via The Villages/Facebook
A 71-year-old woman has been arrested following a skirmish between her and a fellow Villages resident Monday.

Linda Marie Caccese, a New York City native now retired in Florida, first told the Villages News that she physically went after the man after he called her an "Italian bitch."

Caccese drove her silver pickup to a home on Trifu Terrace, not far from her own on Bowden Road in the Central Florida retirement community The Villages, whose tagline is "Florida's friendliest hometown."

Caccese was going to get help from a friend with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. That friend lives in a home with Caccese's opponent, whose identity has not been released.
Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’: While riding the 214-foot water slide, she suffered internal organ damage and severe lacerations, the suit claims

“They were engaged, and she broke it off after she realized what kind of man he is,” Caccese told the New York Post.

"He doesn’t like me, probably because I take my friend out of the house that’s like a prison for her," she said.

The man reportedly came out of the home and told Caccese to leave his property. Caccese told him she didn't have to, then the man called her an "Italian bitch." Caccese exited her truck and charged him.

He ran back inside and attempted to keep Caccese out by locking the door. Afraid she'd break the windows, he then reopened the door. Caccese "punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him," the police report said.

Caccese was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor battery rap.

“They told me it was because I was on his property,” she said. “I tried to tell them that I was invited to come over there.”
Linda Marie Caccese, 71, was arrested Monday for beating a fellow Villages resident.
Photo via Wildwood Police Department
Linda Marie Caccese, 71, was arrested Monday for beating a fellow Villages resident.
