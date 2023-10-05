Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

Linda Marie Caccese, a New York City native now retired in Florida, first told the Villages News that she physically went after the man after he called her an "Italian bitch."
Caccese drove her silver pickup to a home on Trifu Terrace, not far from her own on Bowden Road in the Central Florida retirement community The Villages, whose tagline is "Florida's friendliest hometown."
Caccese was going to get help from a friend with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. That friend lives in a home with Caccese's opponent, whose identity has not been released.
"He doesn’t like me, probably because I take my friend out of the house that’s like a prison for her," she said.
The man reportedly came out of the home and told Caccese to leave his property. Caccese told him she didn't have to, then the man called her an "Italian bitch." Caccese exited her truck and charged him.
He ran back inside and attempted to keep Caccese out by locking the door. Afraid she'd break the windows, he then reopened the door. Caccese "punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him," the police report said.
Caccese was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor battery rap.
“They told me it was because I was on his property,” she said. “I tried to tell them that I was invited to come over there.”
