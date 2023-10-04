Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

click to enlarge Photo via Disney Parks Blog

A woman is suing Disney over the injuries she sustained while riding a water slide at the park's Typhoon Lagoon four years ago.Emma McGuinness visited Disney World in October 2019 with her family to celebrate her 30th birthday. But after riding the 214-foot Humunga Kowabunga water slide, she suffered an "injurious wedgie," according to a lawsuit filed by McGuinness and her husband, Edward McGuinness, in Orange County last week.The lawsuit claims McGuinness suffered a "painful wedgie" and "sever and permanent bodily injury." The couple's lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in damages and accuses Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence.Disney's website says Humunga Kowabunga features “a near-vertical, five-story drop — in the dark!”According to the lawsuit, McGuinness followed instructions for riders, which direct them to cross their legs. McGuinness went airborne near the end of her journey down the slide, causing her crossed ankles to part and led to her impact into the standing water to cause internal organ damage and severe vaginal lacerations.

“The impact of the slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of the slide caused Ms. McGuinness’s clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the lawsuit states. “She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”



McGuinness required medical treatment at two different hospitals, the suit states.



The lawsuit claims Disney did not provide protective clothing, warn McGuinness of the dangers of uncrossing her ankles or prevent riders from going airborne.Humunga Kowabunga does not provide a raft or tube to riders, and according to the suit, riders reach speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.