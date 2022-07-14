Vice President Kamala Harris is in Orlando today

click to enlarge Photo via Office of Senator Kamala Harris/Wikimedia Commons

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear Thursday in Orlando and Tampa, including holding a discussion with Florida legislators about reproductive rights, the White House said Wednesday.U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is expected to take part in the discussion.While in Orlando, Harris also will attend an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority event. She will later travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, where she will meet with service members and receive a briefing.