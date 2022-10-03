ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

University of Central Florida area saw over 17 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando. - OC Fire Rescue/Twitter
OC Fire Rescue/Twitter
First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

The National Weather Service has released its latest rainfall totals for Hurricane Ian and it contained some truly staggering numbers for the Orlando area.

This should come as no surprise to residents, as many parts of Central Florida are still dealing with the flooding from the massive hurricane that swept across the state last week. Still, to see it written out in hard data is another thing entirely.

The Union Park area just south of the University of Central Florida saw over 17 inches of rainfall from the storm. Other measuring stations in Union Park measured rainfall totals of 15.3 and 14.6 inches. The highest rainfall total in Orlando proper was in the same area, coming in at 14.96 inches. The airport saw rainfall totals of 13.2 inches.

Up in Seminole County, the Sanford airport saw 16.1 inches of rain. Oviedo and Winter Springs each saw more than 15 inches of rainfall. In Osceola, Campbell took the unfortunate crown with 16.4 inches of rain.

Surprisingly, the most soaked parts of Central Florida were all in Volusia County. Ponce Inlet saw over 20 inches of rain and New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater all topped 19 inches of rain.


