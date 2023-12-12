Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

The family has demanded a jury trial and is seeking $50,000 in damages

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 1:35 pm

A family is suing Universal Orlando, seeking damages for alleged injuries and emotional trauma sustained on a ride in the park's Islands of Adventure.

The lawsuit claims a woman fell off the Caro-Seuss-El ride in Seuss Landing, a Dr. Seuss-themed character zone. The family's daughter suffered "extreme emotional trauma" after she witnessed her mother falling, the suit says.

The incident reportedly happened June 14, 2022.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, alleges the mother sustained permanent injuries while trying to get off the ride. The family accuses Universal of negligence and claims the park "should have known that a dangerous condition and/or falling hazard existed within the park."

The family has demanded a jury trial and is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Islands of Adventure's Caro-Seuss-El ride is a "kid-friendly" carousel ride that has no minimum height requirement, although a supervising companion is required for those under 48 inches tall, according to Universal's website. Universal's safety guide says riders must be able to "take a step up and onto the carousel platform and climb onboard the Seussian creature, either independently or with assistance."

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Recently, a different woman and her family filed a lawsuit against Disney World after she sustained a severe "wedgie" injury while riding the 214-foot Humunga Kowabunga water slide.

