Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

The raises come while Walt Disney World unions remain locked in pay negotiations

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 4:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits
Image via Universal Orlando/Facebook

In a letter to team members, Universal Orlando president and COO Karen Irwin announced the park will introduce wage increases and add other benefits for employees starting early this summer.

Universal Orlando will increase starting pay from $15 to $17 an hour, as well as increase starting rates across the business, according to the letter posted to the company's employee website. The increases go into effect June 4, 2023.

Many employees will also receive an increase based on the new rates and their time with the company.

Details about how these increases will impact individual employees will be shared in the coming weeks.

In addition to starting wage increases, Universal Orlando has increased its 401k match and tuition reimbursement programs, doubled parental leave, and enhanced family-planning benefits. The company has also added compassion leave, launched a new applause recognition program and will now base employee comp ticket availability on park attendance rather than a block-out calendar.

"But it doesn't stop there, our culture seeks to create a path forward that supports our Team Members, gives them an opportunity to grow and fosters a real sense of purpose and belonging," Irwin writes.

The changes come amid a months-long stalemate of negotiations between Walt Disney World and its employee unions over pay, working conditions and contested contract proposals. Disney workers recently overwhelmingly voted against the company's "best offer" of a $1 pay raise to a starting wage of $16 an hour for the thousands of its workers fighting to live and survive in Orlando's cost-of-living crisis.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

By Chloe Greenberg

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

Despite pleas, Florida boards of medicine vote to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Despite pleas, Florida boards of medicine vote to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

'Feels like five minutes ago': Parkland families and survivors reflect on the Florida tragedy's five-year anniversary

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

'Feels like five minutes ago': Parkland families and survivors reflect on the Florida tragedy's five-year anniversary

Florida legislature gives DeSantis permission and a budget to transport migrants out of state to so-called ‘sanctuary’ areas

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida legislature gives DeSantis permission and a budget to transport migrants out of state to so-called ‘sanctuary’ areas

Also in News

Guys like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have nothing to offer but rage

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Throw the book at 'em, gov.

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

By News Service of Florida

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

Gov. DeSantis hints at cutting ties with College Board, getting rid of AP classes in Florida

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Gov. DeSantis hints at cutting ties with College Board, getting rid of AP classes in Florida

Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us