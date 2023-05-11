BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

‘Too wiggly’: Orange County Animal Shelter volunteer arrested for dragging dog to its death

Roman, a 15-week-old puppy, died after going into shock from being strangled

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 5:46 pm

A former volunteer at the Orange County Animal Services shelter has been arrested in connection with a fatal incident of animal cruelty that took place last year.

After an Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Joel Alan Levine was arrested Tuesday for causing the death of a puppy. The incident occurred Nov. 16, as Levine was leading the puppy — a 15-week-old pit bull terrier named Roman — through the kennel and out to the play yard to meet potential adopters.

According to an OCSO report, Levine put a "slip lead" around Roman's neck, but the dog refused to walk. Allegedly, Levine said 25-pound puppy was "too wiggly" for him to pick up and carry, so he dragged the puppy by the lead across the floor of the kennel and then across a sidewalk outside.

Even after Roman passed out, Levine continued to drag the puppy.  The report says "... the strangulation [Levine] caused by means of the slip lead that throttled the helpless puppy and caused such pain and anguish to this animal, that it bit and chewed its tongue, lips and flews."

This happened in front of the horrified potential adopters, who released a statement saying, "We tried to tell the volunteer that he didn’t need to drag the puppy and that he was choking him."

Roman received emergency veterinary care, but had to be euthanized due to the severity of his injuries.

A representative of Orange County Animal Services told Orlando Weekly, "A tragic incident transpired on November 16th, 2022, in which a volunteer potentially mishandled a pet, resulting in severe injury. Our veterinarians examined the shelter guest; but unfortunately, they were not able to save his life. We take these incidents seriously. So, in accordance with the law, it was immediately reported to law enforcement for their review. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated and ultimately decided to move forward with charges against the individual in question."

Levine was arrested and released after posting $1,500 bond. He faces a third-degree felony charge with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, if he's convicted.
About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
