Spirit Airlines cancels at least 45 flights into and out of Orlando

Spirit said the impact to the network is 'expected to last several days'

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 1:23 pm

Spirit Airlines cancels at least 45 flights into and out of Orlando
Photo via Spirit Airlines/Facebook
Spirit Airlines canceled at least 45 flights departing from Orlando International Airport Friday morning due to necessary safety inspections.

Cancellations began bright and early at 7:30 a.m., when the budget-friendly airline announced that many of its planes needed inspections for the safety of passengers. 

Spirit said 25 aircraft needed to be inspected.

“While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations,” Spirit Airlines wrote in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests.”

In the same statement, Spirit said the cancellations are “expected to last several days.”
The airline directed the crowd of disappointed customers to email and the Spirit website for more updates.

Orlando International Airport's flight status website shows the dozens of cancellations starting Friday morning, which are split between arrivals into and departures out of Orlando.

