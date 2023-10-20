Spirit Airlines cancels at least 45 flights into and out of Orlando

Cancellations began bright and early at 7:30 a.m., when the budget-friendly airline announced that many of its planes needed inspections for the safety of passengers.
Spirit said 25 aircraft needed to be inspected.
“While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations,” Spirit Airlines wrote in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests.”
In the same statement, Spirit said the cancellations are “expected to last several days.”
Orlando International Airport's flight status website shows the dozens of cancellations starting Friday morning, which are split between arrivals into and departures out of Orlando.
