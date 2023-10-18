Brightline offers new special pass for rides from Orlando to South Florida

click to enlarge
Brightline this week introduced a new pass intended for frequent travelers between Orlando and South Florida.
The All-Station Shared Pass eliminates peak fares every day of the week for pass holders to offer frequent riders consistent costs.
"The All-Station Shared Pass is designed for guests who plan to travel frequently between South Florida and Orlando, and want ultimate flexibility to book trips on demand with consistent fare rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates," said senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy Barbara Drahl.
"The pass can be shared to book rides for friends, family, and colleagues, putting guests in control to embark on adventures, business meetings, and cherished family getaways with ease."
Rates for the All-Station Shared Pass start at $1,199 and are available to purchase online now
The pass includes a total of 12 rides valid for 90 days across any Florida Brightline stations, connecting Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.
All-Station Shared Pass members have access to SMART and PREMIUM service options. The pass can be shared between friends or family and offers no unexpected fees or blackout dates, Brightline says.
Brightline recently announced it would double the amount of trains traveling between Orlando and South Florida daily, from 15 daily trips to 30.
Under the new schedule, the first train leaving Orlando will depart at 4:38 a.m. (arrives in Miami at 8:11 a.m.) and the last train leaving Orlando will depart at 8:54 p.m. (arrives in Miami at 12:32 a.m.). The first train from Miami departs at 6:41 a.m. (arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m.) and the last train leaves Miami at 9:41 p.m. (arrives in Orlando at 1:19 a.m.)
