Seminole County school offers to reprint yearbook without LGBTQ+ pages after parents complain

The pages feature photos of the school's gay Straight Alliance club and definitions of LGBTQ+ terms

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 6:56 pm

Seminole County school offers to reprint yearbook without LGBTQ+ pages after parents complain
Photo via Lyman High School
After outrage was expressed by some parents, Seminole County Public Schools is now offering to reprint this year's Lyman High School yearbooks without LGBTQ+ content.

The pages that sparked controversy feature the school's LGBTQ+ community and provide definitions for LGBTQ+ and sexuality-related terms across a two-page spread.

Some parents and students deemed the pages "inappropriate," according to a memo sent to parents Wednesday by Superintendent Serita Beamon. Now the district is offering refunds for the books or to reprint them altogether, sans LGBTQ+ pages, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The yearbook is also now under further review from the district, Beamon wrote.

"It’s really not relevant to school activities, academics, clubs, and sports," Sharman Craft, one Lyman High School parent, said to Fox 35 Orlando. "Anything that has to do with a high school experience, these terms and definitions are not appropriate."

The LGBTQ+ section of the yearbook includes definitions of key terms, writing on the evolution of pronouns, a photo of the student Gay-Straight Alliance and a profile of a student LGBTQ+ advocate.

Some of the terms defined are: genderfluid, "a gender identity that changes with time and/or a given situation," and aromantic, "Commonly used to describe someone who experiences little to no romantic attractions. Many aromantics still feel sexual attraction."

The definitions were taken from The Trevor Project and GLAAD, OS reports.

Danielle Pomeranz, the school's faculty yearbook advisor, told the Orlando Sentinel she disagrees with the district's move to reprint the books. Throughout the yearbooks' 256 pages, various student groups and diversity organizations are highlighted, like Latinos in Action and the Dungeons and Dragons Club, she said.

"It is unbelievably unacceptable," she told the Sentinel. "The county is giving in to the bigotry and being very cowardly by offering this as an option."
Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ 'slate of hate' bills into law

Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of hate’ bills into law: The bills were signed into law by DeSantis on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, observed by over 100 countries on May 17

No reprinted yearbooks have been requested as of Thursday afternoon, school system spokeswoman Katherine Crnkovich wrote in an email.

The Lyman High School yearbook team won the Student Press Freedom Award in December from Student Press Law Center after it fought the district's request to censor photos of a student protest.

Students staged a walkout in protest of Florida's Parental Rights in Education measure signed into law last year. That law, also dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, harshly limits instruction and school discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation. 

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms: The department is slated on June 9 to hold a series of online rule-development workshops that would help implement the new laws


About The Author

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
