Rep. Randy Fine promises legislation to make gender-affirming treatment of minors illegal

Tue, Apr 5, 2022

click to enlarge Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay - PHOTO BY NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA
Photo by News Service Florida
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay

Brevard County Rep. Randy Fine is ready to move forward with the obvious next phase of Republicans assaults on the right of transgender people to exist.

The Florida Republican shared to Facebook that he would propose legislation that would make any gender-affirming treatment for minors a felony. The as-yet unwritten proposal would criminalize treatment from doctors, with a punishment of prison time and the loss of a medical license.

"Next session, I will help shepherd legislation to make it illegal to provide drugs or surgery to a minor for the purpose of alleged 'gender assignment,'" he wrote. "The legislation will make it felony child abuse punishable by prison and loss of medical license. This legislation would not affect mental counseling."


Fine went on to say that transgender adults "defy both G-d and science." Fine, who undoubtedly has never watched more than five minutes of women's sports before this current moment, trotted out a current talking point in Republican circles that allowing transgender athletes to compete would skew competition.

"I can call myself a porcupine, but that doesn't make it so. It is time for us to dispense with this fantasy — one that is turning our women's sports into a joke and our schools into a cesspool," he said.

We'd call him a lot of things, but "porcupine" isn't among them. This transplant who made his money pushing casinos now likes to think of himself as an arbiter of what is moral and right. As such, he's been behind just about every hateful and stupid piece of legislation in recent memory. We hope he gets the care he needs to turn him into something other than a pile of shit stacked up in a cheap suit.



