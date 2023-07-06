2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Prop comic Carrot Top says he was on the July 4 flight to Orlando delayed by viral passenger tirade

‘Some woman lost her marbles’

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

Carrot Top witnessed 'phantom passenger' tirade on July 4 - Photo courtesy Carrot Top/Facebook
Photo courtesy Carrot Top/Facebook
Carrot Top witnessed 'phantom passenger' tirade on July 4
Orlando stand-up comedian Carrot Top had a pretty memorable July 4, as the prop-based funnyman says he was on the infamous American Airlines flight to Orlando delayed for hours because a woman onboard became loudly convinced that a fellow passenger was "not real."

As captured on TikTok clips, the woman began yelling about a phantom passenger, saying, "I don’t give two f–cks, but I am telling you right now — that motherf–cker back there is not real." The extended outburst ended up delaying the flight for several hours, with passengers having to leave the plane and then reboard.

As spotted by Fox News, Carrot Top acted as a modern-day Zapruder, posting several videos to his own social media about the incident as it unfolded around him — with commentary, of course.

"I've seen this stuff on tv but NEVER experienced it. We all are now f-cked now because this lady lost her marbles!!!" said the comedian.

Carrot Top posted several more videos as the events unfolded, becoming increasingly disgruntled about the delays. ("I hope you’re having a relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas.")

American Airlines workers cleared the plane and then searched it thoroughly for ghosts or suspect devices before getting everyone back onboard. The woman was not allowed back on this flight.

"I was going to see the fireworks in Orlando (editor's note: he missed them) just in time but now this f—ing lunatic lady lost her mind, so we’re going nowhere," he said.


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

