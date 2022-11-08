ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 8:23 pm

click to enlarge Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House
Maxwell Frost/Instagram

Maxwell Frost has won his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Orlando activist will be the youngest member of Congress and the first Congressman who is a member of Generation Z.

The Associated Press called the race for Frost quickly, with Frost carrying nearly 60% of the vote.

Frost beat out opponents in a Democratic primary for the seat that had belonged to Rep. Val Demings. Demings vacated the seat to challenge Marco Rubio for one of Florida's Senate seats. The district has been a blue stronghold since it was redrawn last decade, with Demings handily winning every contest she ran in.

The 25-year-old activist has progressive views compared to the inhabitants of the U.S. Capitol building, but they're nothing remarkable among his own age cohort.  Frost believes in gun control, action on climate change, criminal justice reform, strengthening labor protections and enhanced transit options for Orlando.

As our own election guide explained:

"There's been a lot written about how the so-called 'gerontocracy' in higher office needs to go. Well, Florida: Now you've got your chance with firebrand Gen-Z candidate Maxwell Frost... Frost's youthful energy and unabashed progressive views on everything from the environment to gun control are a breath of fresh air in Florida politics."

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

Trending

Florida cops arrest legally blind man for carrying cane [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

Subtropical Storm Nicole might impact Florida as a hurricane

By News Service of Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole might impact Florida as a hurricane

Florida judges up for retention are the part of the ballot you might be tempted to skip

By Ariadna Ampudia and Gabby Macogay

Judge dread.

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

By Min Craig

Tampa residents protest a mass eviction.

Also in News

Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fends off challenge from Democrat Val Demings

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fends off challenge from Democrat Val Demings

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist

Environmental group sues Florida over dumping in Indian River Lagoon following manatee deaths

By News Service of Florida

Environmental group sues Florida over dumping in Indian River Lagoon following manatee deaths
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us