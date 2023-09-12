Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds

Money from the pharmaceutical industry will be used to pay for addiction treatment programs, overdose prevention and recovery services

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 11:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds
Adobe
The board of Orange County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a set of recommendations to guide the county's use of regional opioid settlement funds. As Orlando Weekly previously reported, most of the funds will go toward addiction treatment and recovery initiatives, as recommended by a committee of city, county and community representatives.

The board first heard tentative plans last month for how the county could spend the millions of dollars it’s set to receive through national settlement agreements reached with manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids, including companies like Walgreens and CVS. The total payout, yet to be fully determined, is expected to exceed $50 billion. This will be distributed to states, which come up with their own plans for how funds will be funneled to cities, counties and towns.

Plans for those settlement funds in Orange County, per the local committee's recommendations, include a new mobile addiction treatment clinic, enhancing an opioid addiction treatment program in the Orange County Jail, expanding the county's distribution of naloxone (an opioid overdose reversal drug also known by the brand name Narcan) and supporting a 24-hour peer recovery hotline, among other initiatives.
Related
Settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors like Purdue Pharma are making their way to Orange County. But unlike the tobacco settlements of the 1990s, there are restrictions on how the money can be used.

No personal helicopters: Orange County considers ways to expand addiction services using opioid settlement funds: The county will get $26 million over the next six years alone, most of which must be used to directly combat the epidemic

"The Orange County Regional Opioid priorities seek to address the need for physical healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and social support services that address healthcare disparities and social inequalities," the committee's proposal reads.

Treatment alone, even "gold standard" programs like medication-assisted treatment, has limited success in helping people with addiction secure a fulfilling life in recovery, the proposal acknowledges. A coordinated care system that can address other potential barriers to recovery, such as housing instability, unemployment, lack of social support and unreliable transportation, is also important.

The rest of the $26 million regional allocation, distributed over the next 18 years, will go toward overdose prevention, anti-stigma campaigns, assessing the effectiveness of existing programs and researching barriers in accessing addiction treatment services in the community.

People affected by addiction or by the loss of a loved one to overdose aren't just a statistic. But even so, the numbers present a grim picture of why the expansion of effective treatment and a social safety net for those at risk is sorely needed.

Although fatal drug overdoses in Orange County dipped in 2022 for the first time in years, addiction professionals and activists on the frontlines of the crisis remain cautious.

After a years-long trend of increases, opioid overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic in Orange County, as they did across the country, amid a disruption in treatment services, widespread unemployment, and a loss of social support due to necessary isolation measures.

In 2021, over 500 people died of drug overdose in Orange County alone. A majority involved fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that's about 50 times stronger than heroin.
Related
Experts say that expanding access to naloxone, including Narcan nasal spray products, is an important component of drug overdose prevention.

Orange County sees decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths for the first time in years: The scourge of fentanyl isn’t ‘going to go away anytime soon,’ but harm reduction strategies are making a difference

Even before that, between 2014 and 2019, opioid-involved overdose deaths in Orange County nearly doubled — from 175 to 342.

As local and state governments begin divvying up their settlement allocations, there's been increased debate over how the money should be spent. Although there are some suggested strategies (and requirements) dictating how those funds should be utilized, the guidance is still vague and allows for flexibility in determining those finer details.

For example, as the New York Times reports, some fund recipients have opted to pour money into law enforcement departments, for things such as new police cruisers, overtime pay for narcotics investigators, phone-hacking equipment and restraint devices. Others have opted for direct investment in overdose prevention, harm reduction, recovery housing and treatment services.

Dr. Thomas Hall, who serves as director of Orange County's Drug Free Coalition, told the board of commissioners in August that their office's goal is to expand wraparound services for people affected by addiction, including social support services, with a focus on underserved communities.

“We want to increase the access to medication-assisted treatment throughout the community, but particularly with folks who are uninsured or underinsured,” Hall told commissioners.

Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County's Health Services director, confirmed to commissioners last month that they'll receive quarterly reports with updates on how funds are being spent.

Orlando Weekly contacted the county's media office to ask if the county will share their plans for use of opioid settlement funds online for easy public access. As of publication we haven't received a response, but will update this story with any response that does come in.

Separately, the board of county commissioners also approved a proclamation on Tuesday declaring September as National Recovery Month, as it's recognized on a national level, with health and social service workers from local addiction treatment programs on hand.

Last year, roughly 300 people died of a drug overdose per day in the U.S., Hall said Tuesday, likening it to a plane crashing every single day for a full year. “And that's where we're at,” he said.

At the same time, millions of people in the U.S. with a substance use disorder can and do find the support or treatment they need to recover from drug dependency.

“Recovery is possible,” Hall emphasized.  “Recovery works.”
Related
Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida

Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida: A new law decriminalized a tool to test drugs for fentanyl, but excludes drug-checking equipment for the animal sedative xylazine, which is involved in a rising number of overdoses

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other media outlets.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

More people are traveling to Florida for abortion as six-week abortion ban looms

By McKenna Schueler

More people are traveling to Florida for abortion as six-week abortion ban looms

Newly vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Orange County Animal Services turns away new dogs due to contagious virus

By Grayson Keglovic

Orange County Animal Services turns away new dogs due to contagious virus

'Defying the odds': Florida gas prices continue to drop after Labor Day weekend

By News Service of Florida

'Defying the odds': Florida gas prices continue to drop after Labor Day weekend

Also in News

Resolution sought in Florida's congressional redistricting battle

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Resolution sought in Florida's congressional redistricting battle

Florida urges use of ‘Marsy’s Law’ to make it harder for death row inmates to halt executions

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida urges use of ‘Marsy’s Law’ to make it harder for death row inmates to halt executions

Battle over Florida’s ‘don't say gay’ education law put on hold

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Battle over Florida’s ‘don't say gay’ education law put on hold

'Defying the odds': Florida gas prices continue to drop after Labor Day weekend

By News Service of Florida

'Defying the odds': Florida gas prices continue to drop after Labor Day weekend
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us